Seven Divisions Set To Race On Weddle Performance Engines Night At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway, a high speed 1/5-mile high banked dirt track is down to it’s final month of the 2020-racing season. This Saturday night, Weddle Performance Engines night will feature seven different classes of DIRTcar Racing action.

Leading the way into the night for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class is last week’s feature winner, Jake Little of Springfield, IL. Little has won four features in eight starts. Following him in points is Pro Late rookie Brady Lynch of Hillsboro, IL. Jose Parga, Dakota Ewing, and Chuck Mitchell round out the top five.

Pocahontas, IL driver Billy Knebel is still on top of the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified standings, having a 56 point lead on Tommy Sheppard. Guy Taylor, Rodney Standerfer, and Curt Rhodes are currently in the top five.

Trying to pull off the double championship, Knebel also leads the Pro Mod division standings. Knebel just took over the lead last week when Kyle Helmick spun on the last lap of the feature. Helmick is only 12 points back, while Dalton Ewing, Kevin Crowder, and Brian Burns are right there as well.

The DIRTcar Sportsman are led by Dennis Vander Meersh of Springfield, IL. Vander Meersh is up just 14 points on Rick Roedel. Scott Landers, Phil Moreland, and Matt Reed complete the top five.

Bobby Beiler still leads the Archers Alley Street Stock standings, despite missing last week’s races. Beiler has won five of the eight features he has been in, prompting drivers to collect donations to send him on another vacation. Jaret Duff, last week’s winner, is second in points, while Brian Dasenbrock, Nick Macklin, and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five.

In the DIRTcar Hornet class, Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed is atop the standings with five wins in nine starts. Bill Basso, Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Allan Harris round out the top five.

The Micros By Bailey Chassis will round out Saturday night’s action. Decatur, IL’s Jacob Tipton is currently on top by eight points, while Warrensburg, IL’s Hayden Harvey is only ten back. Kyle Barker and Molly Day round out the top five. Ironically, none of the top five have claimed a feature win this year.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR