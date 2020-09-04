McLeod Health Honored in NASCAR Hauler Salute to Healthcare Heroes Powered by Verizon

NASCAR and Verizon paid tribute to frontline healthcare workers at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., with a NASCAR hauler salute and lunch before heading to Darlington Raceway (Darlington) for this weekend’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

Led by Darlington President Kerry Tharp in the track Too Tough To Tame’s Official Pace Car, the NASCAR Hauler Salute to Healthcare Heroes Powered by Verizon featured more than 10 NASCAR industry haulers. These haulers travel to each racetrack across the country, providing the needed supplies and resources that make this sport possible on a weekly basis.

“We are grateful to join NASCAR and Verizon to recognize local frontline healthcare workers at McLeod Regional Medical Center,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “McLeod Health is a valuable partner with the raceway, so we’re honored to recognize their sacrifices to care for our community during this unprecedented time.”

Just ahead of the hauler salute, a catered lunch was provided to more than 2,000 McLeod Regional Medical Center patient care workers.

Verizon is the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR as well as the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks.

“Throughout the pandemic, the response from frontline healthcare workers has been nothing short of heroic,” said Aimee Novak, Vice President of Sales for Verizon Business Markets. “We’re proud to partner with NASCAR as the sport heads to Darlington Raceway to kick off the Playoffs, and salute the healthcare heroes who continue to go above and beyond for the wellness of our community.”

McLeod Health, the region’s destination for medical excellence serving more than one million people from the Midlands to the Coast, is the Official Healthcare Partner of Darlington.

“McLeod Health values our partnership with the Darlington Raceway that extends back to more than 35 years,” said Will McLeod, Administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center. “In the face of a healthcare crisis none of us have ever seen, our team members are working every day to provide the best care to the people we serve. We appreciate the support of NASCAR, Verizon, and the Darlington Raceway for our staff and their tireless efforts in these unprecedented times.”

For more information on Verizon and Verizon Business, visit verizon.com and verizon.com/business, respectively. To learn more about McLeod Health, visit mcleodhealth.org.

