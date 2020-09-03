Sioux Chief to Sponsor Memphis ARCA Menards Series Showdown Championship Race

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) and Sioux Chief Manufacturing, one of America’s leading rough plumbing components manufacturers have announced a partnership that will see the Sept. 26 ARCA Menards Series championship race for the Sioux Chief Showdown named the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200.
 
 
The Memphis Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 will see top teams from the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East and West battle it out to determine the inaugural champion of the ten-race ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Series on MIR’s paved 3/4-mile oval. 
 
“We are thrilled to partner with Sioux Chief for this must-see championship event at MIR,” said Memphis International Raceway General Manager Justin Kamm. “Sioux Chief is a big supporter of motorsports and we are excited they will help us crown a champion at the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200.”
 
“Sioux Chief is proud to be associated with the ARCA Menards Series as the title sponsor of the Sioux Chief Showdown Series,” said Sioux Chief Manufacturing President Joe Ismert. “This season hasn’t played out as originally planned, but everyone has persevered despite the many obstacles. We are thrilled that Memphis International Raceway will host the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200. We can’t wait to be a part of crowning the inaugural champion of the ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Series.” 
 
Adult general admission tickets are $25. Children age 6-12 are $5. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets are limited to adhere to Shelby County, Tennessee social distancing guidelines. 
 
For more information visit RaceMIR.com or call (901) WOW-RACE (969-7223). 
