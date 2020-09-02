Sept. 18-20 NGK Spark Plugs ​​​​​​​NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Canceled

The NHRA and zMAX Dragway have announced the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, originally scheduled for April and then postponed until Sept. 18-20, has been canceled. The move comes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which finds North Carolina facing restrictions on large gatherings through at least September.

“We want every drag racing fan to know that alongside the NHRA, we made every effort to keep the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on the calendar for 2020,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway. “With the uncertainty that still remains, it is simply not feasible to produce and host the world-class spectacle that fans have come to expect from the Bellagio of drag strips. While it pains us to cancel such a marquee event, it simply gives us that much more motivation to work harder than ever looking ahead to 2021.”

Fans who purchased tickets through TicketMaster will have their purchase automatically refunded to the credit card used for the original purchase. Remaining NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals ticket holders on file with the speedway who have expressed interest in attending a future event will automatically receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20-percent or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price (minus service charges). The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, Top Eliminator hospitality, Bruton’s Suite, etc. The 120-percent event credit can be used for either the 2021 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals or the NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals, subject to availability. Service fees are not included in event credits or refunds.

For more information, visit the FAQ page here.

CMS PR