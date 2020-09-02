Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 Tickets for ARCA Menards Series Now Available

Tickets for Saturday, Sept. 26 Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 for the ARCA Menards Series at Memphis International Raceway are now available. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 will crown the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown champion.



Adult general admission tickets are $25. Children age 6-12 are $5. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets include grandstand and lawn seating (first-come, first-served basis). Trackside RV parking is available at $50 plus a general admission ticket per person. Trackside Vehicle Parking is available at $25 plus a general admission ticket.



Per Shelby County, Tenn. policy, tickets must be purchased in advance online or by calling MIR ticket office. Seating is limited to adhere to Shelby County, Tenn. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.



Click here to purchase Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 tickets online or call (901) WOW-RACE (969-7223).



The Memphis Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 that takes the green flag at 5 p.m. will see top teams from the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East and West battle it out to determine the inaugural champion of the ten-race ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Series on MIR’s paved 3/4-mile oval.



Gates open at 3:00 p.m. for general admission seating. Staggered entry times will be based on the time of advance ticket purchase. Guests who miss their entry time will enter at 4:45 p.m.



As part of general admission seating, lawn seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Trackside RV and Vehicle parking opens at 2:00 p.m. until 4 p.m.



For more information about the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 visit RaceMIR.com or call (901) WOW-RACE (969-7223).



MIR PR