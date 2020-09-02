Mahoning Valley Speedway returns to action with 6 division show this Saturday, September 5 point standings remain tight

After the cancellation of last week’s card of stock car racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway due to rain, the popular Lehighton paved ¼-mile oval swings back into action this coming Saturday night, September 5 with a six division program. Race time is 6:00 pm.



Headlining the evening of thrills will be the Modifieds along with the Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



In the Modifieds Lou Strohl comes into the night leading the standings but with only a few regular point shows remaining and due to the late start affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become one of the closest championship showdowns ever meaning every spot over the next two events will be crucial.



In the Modified top four alone between Strohl, Josh Scherer, Earl Paules and Brian DeFebo the separation is only 18 points. Mathematically speaking there is no less than 16 drivers in the title hunt.



Similarly the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks have incredibly close battles waging on.



Jon Moser is looking to repeat as Street Stock division champion but he’ll have to stay sharp as Mark Martini is hot on his heels at just 10 points behind and likewise Mark Deysher is within in reach at only 19 markers back.



In the Hobby Stocks it’s Taylor Schmidt leading the way by a mere two points over defending champion Al Arthofer while just seven behind sits Trisha Connolly.



The Rookie Hobby Stocks have also produced a high level of excitement in the points chase as Paul French Jr., maintains a slim five point advantage over Makayla Kohler.



The Sportsman Modifieds are back on track for only the third time. However, despite the limited action the class has stepped-up as there is a distinctive level of competition this season which has made for some excellent racing.



Rounding out the line-up will be the Pro 4s. Cody Kohler has been perfect thus far, winning all four races and will attempt to become only the second driver to ever win five consecutive class races.



Pit gates will open at 11:00 am with early paid practice running from noon – 3:00 pm. Heats will start at 6:00 pm.



Adult admission is $14. $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.



Coming up on Saturday, September 12 fans will get to take in a milestone event as the 800th Modified feature since the track became blacktop in 1970 will be run. Bob McCullough, who won that inaugural race on July 24, 1970, will be the special guest for the evening.



September 12 is also the final point’s night of the season. Please note that the start time for this night will be 5:00 pm.



For updates and additional info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



