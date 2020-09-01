Pinty's U.S. Short Track Nationals tickets on sale

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that a limited number of tickets for the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel are on sale now. The prestigious short track race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday, Sept. 26.



The one-day show, with a closed session of practice scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, will showcase four exciting classes, headlined by the powerful Super Late Models. Along with Super Late Models, the event will feature race action in Pro Late Models, Street Stocks and Compacts.



Fans are encouraged to purchase their grandstand tickets for Saturday’s race in advance to take advantage of a special discount. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 if you purchase on the day of the event. Kids (12 and under) tickets are $5. The grandstands will not be open for Friday’s test session.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators will be required to follow Bristol Motor Speedway’s safety protocols and guidelines, including practicing social distancing, having temperature screenings upon stadium entry and wearing masks in common areas like concessions and restrooms. Fans can remove their masks once they are in their socially-distanced grandstand seats. A full list of BMS safety protocols and guidelines are available on the BMS Website.



Competitor and team pit passes are $45 each for Friday and Saturday, or a two-day combo pit pass is available for $85. To purchase a pit pass you must be 14 or older. For those who have pit passes, an Ole Smoky Rooftop upgrade is available for $20. Teams who still need to register can do so by clicking here.



Parking is available at Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Entrance on Friday and Saturday for $10 each day and is available to purchase in advance. Only cashless transactions will be conducted at-track for tickets, pit passes, parking and concessions.



Friday’s closed practice session begins at noon with team parking in the pits starting at 8 a.m. Each class will receive three rounds of practice and the practice session will close at 7:15 p.m. On Saturday, the garage opens for competitors at 9 a.m. and a final round of practice sessions begins at 11 a.m. Group qualifying for all classes starts at 1:30 p.m. Feature races for all classes gets underway at 4 p.m. A full schedule is listed below.



Camping is available in the Driver RV Lot and the Medallion campground. Click here for more information about camping or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for additional information.



Past winners of the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals include Stephen Nasse, popular former Cup Series driver Mike Skinner, NASCAR Truck Series standout Raphael Lessard, local favorite Josh Reeves and current NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace.



The sanctioning bodies leading the efforts in 2020 for the Super Late Models are the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS, The Southern Super Series and the CARS Tour. The Pro Late Models will be sanctioned by the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance. The Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks will oversee their portion of the show, while the Vore's Compact Touring Series will handle the sanctioning of the Front Wheel Drive Compacts.



2020 Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals Event Schedule



Thursday, Sept. 24

8 a.m.-7 p.m. Competitor stacking in sportsman lot

Noon Campground opens

4-7 p.m. Early bird pit passes on sale (cashless transactions only)



Friday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. Competitor gates open for parking

Noon Practice sessions (3 rounds of practice for all classes)

7:15 p.m. Practice session ends



Saturday, Sept. 26

9 a.m. Competitor gates open for parking

11 a.m. Final practice session (all classes)

1:30 p.m. Group qualifying begins for each class

4 p.m. Feature races begin

- Compact C feature – 15 laps

- Street Stock B feature – 25 laps

- Compact B feature – 20 laps

- Street Stock A feature – 50 laps

- Pro Late Model Feature – 100 laps

- Compact A feature – 50 laps

- Super Late Model feature – 100 laps

BMS PR