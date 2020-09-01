Competition is the name of the game at Grandview Speedway "Hard Charger Challenge" set for Saturday, September 5

Competition is the name of the game in NASCAR stock car racing at Grandview Speedway. With ten nights of racing, counting toward the championships, there has been seven different winners in the T.P.Trailers Modifieds while in the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman there has been ten different winners.

Just 115 points separate the top three in the Modified standings with 248 points is the spread between first and fifth in the Sportsman. Ten time champion sits on top of the standings in the Modifieds while Doug Manmiller, looking for his first title, is second with 2517 counters. And defending champion Duane Howard holds on to third with 2491 counters. In the Sportsman Brian Hirthler continues to lead the standings with 1977 points. Less than 100 points behind is Brad Arnold with 1868 points followed in third by Ryan Beltz, last Saturday’s winner, with 1807 tallies.

At present just two nights of point racing remain in the 2020 season, shortened by the virus issues.

All interest now turns to Saturday, September 5, when the first “HARD CHARGER CHALLENGE” is presented along with the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, part of the Advance Auto Parts Racing Series featuring speedways across the nation.

The Challenge, created by car owner Joe Fanelli, will have Modified racers not in the top 15 Modified point standings as of August 29, have run in at least 3 races and have never won a Modified race at Grandview, racing in a 22-lap feature race that will reward the winner with a $1,022 check created by Joey Adams plus other awards. Second and third spots will offer cash prizes. Additional awards, which continue to grow, are available to others.

Taking place right after the national anthem the top prize will be a last place starting position in the Modified feature race. However the winner can also choose to run in a qualifying heat race in an effort to improve their starting position.

For additional “Challenge” information reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 610.389.1184.

Once the “Challenge” is complete the championship chase continues with qualifying events for the Modifieds and Sportsman will be presented with the best finishers moving on to the 30-lap feature for Modifieds and 25-lap feature for the Sportsman. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with green flag waving for racing at 7:30 p.m.

The chase for the championships is scheduled at present to finish up on Saturday, September 12 with a doubleheader Hope Mortgage Team Night for the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Thanks to the folks at Hope the features will pay an extra $1,000 to win in both divisions. That has the Modified feature winner earning $3750 including the big bucks from Hope along with the T.P.Trailers weekly bonus. The Sportsman winner, thanks to Hope Mortgage Team and T.P.Truck Equipment, will earn $1,750. Each division will also have a Cash Dash, Hard Charger and Hard Luck giving racers more chances to earn more money. A great way to close out the championship chase.

The biggest and richest event of the season is set for Saturday, September 19th when the 50th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic is presented. Some of the area’s top dirt track Modified talents are expected to enter. And the night before the Freedom 38 is presented for Sportsman racers plus practice sessions for Modified racers taking part in the 76’er. Full details on this exciting weekend will be released in the next few days.

Race teams are reminded that entry blanks for the 50th annual Freedom 76 set for September 19th are available at the track or at www.grandviewspeedway.com. For those planning to camp at the track during the 76’er weekend rules can be found on the website.

Time is running out to take advantage of opportunities for event sponsorships including $20 lap sponsorships by contacting Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286.

Grandview Speedway PR