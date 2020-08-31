SCC-TX to host multiple fall fundraising events

Opportunities for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a minimum during the COVID-19 pandemic but multiple events are now slated for the balance of the 2020 calendar year.

National Teddy Bear Day - September 9

Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter worked with the NASCAR Foundation to select two local children's hospitals to distribute 20 "Speedy Bears" per hospital on National Teddy Bear Day, Sept. 9. The two hospitals chosen, Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, are both post grant recipients of Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter.

North Texas Giving Day - September 17

This year's 12th annual online event has transformed an idea to help awareness of nonprofits into a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving. During North Texas Giving Day, Sept. 17, everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist to build a stronger and more vibrant community. Last year's event raised more than $50,000 To make a donation or to learn more about the 2020 event, please go to https://www. northtexasgivingday.org/ .

Laps for Charity - September 26

One of most anticipated events Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter holds annually is Laps for Charity. This year's event, Sept. 26 from 6-9 p.m. CT, will once again provide the thrilling experience of driving your personal vehicle around the world renowned 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway race track where legendary racers like Dale Earnhardt, Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson and Helio Castroneves have raced at more than 200 miles per hour. Gates open at 5:30 and all participants must pre-register. For further detail, click https://www.speedwaycharities. org/events/texas/laps-for- charity/ or register now by clicking https://am.ticketmaster.com/ tms/scclapsforcharity#/ .