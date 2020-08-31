2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field set

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concluded Aug. 29 in spectacular overtime fashion, setting the 16-team, 10-race playoff schedule that includes the Oct. 25 Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
 
The Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN) is the eighth race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the second of three races in the Round of 8. The race will be open to spectators as Texas Motor Speedway continues its extensive COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
 
Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin were the class of the field during the regular season and both have earned three victories at No Limits, Texas. Harvick, the 2014 series champion and 2020 regular season champion, will be aiming for his fourth straight fall TMS win. His seven regular-season victories in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford is just one more than the six Hamlin, searching for his first season title, earned in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
 
The Texas 500 will be the final act in Jimmie Johnson's record-setting full-time career in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at No Limits, Texas. The seven-time Cup Series champion and seven-time winner at TMS just missed making the playoffs after getting caught up in an 11-car wreck with just two laps to go in regulation Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway. He finished 17th while teammate William Byron earned his first victory and a spot in the playoffs.
 
The chart below shows the full playoff field and their NASCAR Cup Series history at Texas Motor Speedway:
 
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Contenders at Texas Motor Speedway
 
Name
Team
Playoff Points
Starts
Best Start
Best Finish
Kevin Harvick
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford
2057
35
1st - Spring 2017, Fall 2019
1st - Fall 2017, Fall 2018, Fall 2019
Denny Hamlin
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2047
29
2nd - Fall 2017
1st - Spring 2010, Fall 2010, Spring 2019
Brad Keselowski
No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2029
24
1st - Fall 2015
2nd - Fall 2012, Fall 2015
Joey Logano
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2022
24
1st - Spring 2016, Fall 2016
1st - Spring 2014
Chase Elliott
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2022
9
3rd - Spring 2019
4th - Fall 2016
Martin Truex Jr.
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2014
30
1st - Fall 2007, Spring 2012
2nd - Spring 2013, Fall 2017
Ryan Blaney
No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2013
11
1st - Fall 2018
2nd - Fall 2018
Alex Bowman
No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2009
10
5th - Fall 2019
5th - Fall 2019
William Byron
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2007
5
2nd - Spring 2019
6th - Spring 2019
Austin Dillon
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2005
15
1st - Fall 2016
1st - Summer 2020
Cole Custer
No. 41 Stewart-Haas Ford
2005
1
19th - Summer 2020
39th - Summer 2020
Aric Almirola
No. 10 Stewart-Haas Ford
2005
19
3rd - Spring 2013
2nd - Fall 2019
Clint Bowyer
No. 14 Stewart-Haas Ford
2004
29
2nd - Fall 2018
2nd - Spring 2011, Spring 2019
Kyle Busch
No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2003
29
1st - Spring 2013
1st - Spring 2013, Spring 2016, Spring 2018
Kurt Busch
No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
2001
35
1st - Spring 2015, Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Summer 2020
1st - Fall 2009
Matt DiBenedetto
No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford
2000
10
10th - Fall 2019
14th - Fall 2019
 
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Schedule
Round of 16
Sept. 6 - Darlington Raceway/Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 12 - Richmond Raceway/Richmond, Va.
Sept. 19 - Bristol Motor Speedway/Bristol, Tenn.
 
Round of 12
Sept. 27 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway/Las Vegas, Nev
Oct. 4 - Talladega Superspeedway/Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 11 - Charlotte Motor Speedway/Concord, N.C.
 
Round of 8
Oct. 18 - Kansas Speedway/Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 25 - Texas Motor Speedway/Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 1 - Martinsville Speedway/Martinsville, Va.
 
Championship
Nov. 8 - Phoenix Raceway/Avondale, Ariz.
 
The Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. CT with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1 and the Performance Racing Network). The Oct. 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 (3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN) will be a non-spectator event.
 
Tickets for the Oct. 25 Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader races are available starting at $48 at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/texas-500-nascar-race-weekend/. One ticket will be good for both races and kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.
 
Click https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/2020-event-return-guide/for a comprehensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about the Texas 500.
Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway's events by following on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.
 
