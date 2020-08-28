Macon Speedway Ready For Another Night Of Great Entertainment

It has turned out to be an outstanding 2020 racing season at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The 1/5-mile high banked dirt track has had great turnouts of racecars, putting on outstanding shows for the fans in the stands. Down to the final five Saturday nights of the season, the track is set for Skeff Distributing Night on Saturday, August 29.

This week’s special visit will be paid by the USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets. The series races at numerous tracks such as Spoon River, Lee County, Quad City, Wayne County, Peoria, and this week’s visit at Macon.

Tyler Roth, of Springfield, IL, claimed the win in a wild 23 car feature at Macon Speedway one year ago. This year’s standings are led by Andy Baugh, followed by Bryan Stanfill, Will Armitage, Chris Adrien, and Kevin Battefeld.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models are led into the night by Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Little has won three out of the seven features this year and has claimed six top fives. Jose Parga is second in the points, while Brady Lynch, Dakota Ewing, and Cody Maguire round out the top five.

Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL, leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified standings by 54 points over Tommy Sheppard. Sheppard has previously claimed championships in the class, while Knebel is trying to win the division championship with his Pro Mod racecar, racing in two classes each week.

Smithton, IL driver Kyle Helmick is in a tight battle for the DIRTcar Pro Mod point lead as Billy Knebel is hot on his heels, looking for a pair of championships. Helmick has two wins this season, while Knebel has won four. Only eight points separate the two. Meanwhile, Pro Mod rookie Dalton Ewing is only 22 points behind in third and veteran Kevin Crowder 36 behind in fourth. Brian Burns rounds out the top five in points.

Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, is the point leader in the Archers Alley Street Stock division. Beiler has won five of the eight features in the class which has seen full fields of cars all year. Maroa, IL’s Jaret Duff is second in points, while Nick Macklin, Brian Dasenbrock, and Terry Reed complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Brady Reed has built a 40 point lead in the class with four wins in eight starts. Athens, IL driver Bill Basso is second, while Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Allan Harris complete the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday night at 3:00, while grandstands open at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will start at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

