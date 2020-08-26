South Boston Speedway continuing to host teams for testings

South Boston Speedway has not hosted any racing events this season, but that does not mean the track is silent.

“America’s Hometown Track” has hosted a variety of teams and drivers that have come to the .4-mile oval to experiment with car setups and shake down their cars. Drivers and teams that have spent time testing at South Boston Speedway this summer include those that compete in the track’s four regular racing divisions as well as teams that compete in the ARCA Menards Series.

“We have been open for testing throughout the spring and summer, and a number of teams have taken advantage of the opportunity to get some track time,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“We have not hosted any racing events thus far this season due to mandated restrictions imposed by the Commonwealth relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we welcome teams and drivers that wish to come here to test their car.”

“We will continue to be open Monday through Thursday for testing with the hours for testing being 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” Rice added.

“Teams and drivers wishing to test are asked to contact the speedway office at least a day ahead to schedule testing.”

One driver that recently visited South Boston Speedway to test his car is Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia.

Crews, who has competed in only a small handful of races this season, recently made a stop at South Boston Speedway to try out a few things on his car.

“We’re trying different things,” Crews pointed out while changing a tire on his car.

“I wanted to shake the car down and see how it was going through the turns. It felt better compared to the last time we were down here.”

The Long Island, Virginia resident entered the 2020 season looking forward to competing at South Boston Speedway. Not being able to compete at the .4-mile oval thus far this season has been disappointing.

“It’s pretty disappointing because you put so much time and money into it,” explained Crews.

“Not to be running at your home track where you had planned on running is kind of hard because then you have to travel somewhere to race. It makes it harder on the smaller guys like us that don’t have as much help.”

Crews will be glad when South Boston Speedway starts having racing again.

“We look forward to racing at South Boston Speedway again, if not this year, then next year,” he remarked.

“Hopefully we will be ready for when we do get back here.”

