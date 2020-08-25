Twin races highlight round three for NASCAR in Roseville

Twin features for both Late Models and Super Stocks will headline Saturday’s round three for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds, F4s, and Jr. Late Models are also scheduled to battle in an event live streamed to www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



Race fans can purchase their live viewing pass for the seven main event show for $19.99 in high definition. Events get underway at 5:00 pm Pacific. The pass is also good for 30 days after the event to view it on demand. COVID-19 Protocols will be strictly enforced this weekend for this competitor-only event.



Cole Moore has had the hot hand on the first two nights of competition for the Late Model division. The two-time winner in 2019 has won three out of the four races so far, launching the Granite Bay driver to a 28-point advantage in the championship standings. Galt’s Matt Wendt, Roseville’s Shannon Mansch, Loomis’ Chris Scribner, and Fort Bragg’s Kylie Daniels round out the top-five in the standings. The twin main events pay points for both the track championship and the state and national NASCAR titles as well.



A rare Super Stock doubleheader will see the NASCAR Div. III racers battle over a pair of 25-lap races. Roseville’s Jill Schmidt will try to preserve her nine-point advantage over 2019 track champion Andrew Peeler. Tim Walters, Phil Wilkins, and Tim Williams make up the rest of the top-five.



2019 F4 champion Ray Molina of Roseville leads Nevada’s Rich Innis by just five points in their title battle, while the Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds have been swept by Sacramento’s Jason Philpot in 2020. 2019 Jr. Late Model runner-up Aidan Daniels and 2019 Bandolero champion Kenna Mitchell are tied in the Junior standings, with Fort Bragg’s Lane Anderson just three points out of first as well. The youngest drivers in the Mini Cups/Bandos will have the weekend off in preparation for a big return on Sept. 12.



The 2020 season includes additional events on September 12, September 26, and the October Classic on October 10. Touring stock car racing includes the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour on September 26 along with the ARCA Menards Series West on October 10.



Awards up for grabs include the NASCAR championship points fund with over $15,000 in cash and prizes. The points fund includes $3,500 to the Div. 1 Late Model champion, $1,000 to the Div. II Limited Modified champion, $700 to the Div. III Super Stock champion, and $500 to the Div. IV F4 champion. The full points fund is available at the end of this release. American Racer Tire will have contingency giveaways all season as well.



NASCAR licenses will be required. Friday practice will be $100 per car and driver registration with $40 for other pit passes. Registration for Friday practice closes at 5pm on Thursday. On Saturday, pit passes will be $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for non-members.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Jaws Gear & Axle, and JM Environmental for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.



Drivers will be required to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and questionnaire. All forms are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Friday night practice will see gates open at 4:00 pm with the track hot from 5:00 pm to 8:15 pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11:30 am with practice beginning at 1:00 pm. Opening ceremonies will be at 5:00 pm with main events to follow.



2020 All American Speedway NASCAR Weekly Schedule

Subject to Change



Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stock Twin, F4, Jr Late Models

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup



NASCAR Cash Points Fund:

Late Models - $3,500 - $2,000 - $1,200 - $1,000 - $800

Limited Mods - $1,000 - $800 - $500 - $400 - $300

Super Stocks - $700 - $400 - $350 - $300 - $250

F4s - $500 - $325 - $225 - $200