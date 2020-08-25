Past Southern Modified champions head entry list for "Smart 99"

Three past Southern Modified Racing Series Champions, John Smith, Jeremy Gerstner and Burt Myers, head the list for the inaugural “SMART 99” on August 29th at Caraway Speedway. The event marks the first event for the recently formed club of Modified teams and is a newer version of the Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams that was formed in the late 80’s and competed in the South till NASCAR started their now defunct southern tour.

Myers was the inaugural SMRS Champion and Smith was the 2019 SMRS Champion. He edged two-time SMRS Champion, Gerstner in the final event of the 2019 season. Gerstner won the title in 2017 and 2018 driving for the “Shady Grady” Modified team. Gerstner has formed his own Modified team and has been competing on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2020. Brian Loftin has filled the seat in the “Shady Grady” entry for the SMART 99”.

The entry list for the event at this time shows eighteen drivers with more expected according to SMART representatives. The list, along with Smith, Myers, Gerstner and Loftin, includes, Gary Putnam, Tom Buzze, Jr., Kevin Orlando, Daniel Yates, James Civali, Tim Brown, Mike Norman, Daniel Beeson, Carlos Gray, John Holleman IV, Jason Myers, Frank Fleming, Dennis Holdren and Zach Brewer.

In addition to the “SMART 99”, on tap Saturday night are races for the PRA Tours 602 Modifieds and 602 Super Limiteds along with events for the Challenger/Limited Division & UCAR’s. V’s Barber Shop of Winston-Salem has added some bonus money to the MINI Stock divisions 25 lap feature making the winners share $300.00 with $50.00 to start. The Sportsman Division cars return on Saturday night as well for “twin” 20 lappers.

For more information on the event and entry list updates check the Caraway Speedway facebook page, www.carawayspeedway.com or call 336-629-5803.

Caraway Speedway PR