Brandon Riveira earns first Delta restricted win

Tracy’s Brandon Riveira earned his first Delta Speedway Restricted victory, taking points race #6 on Saturday night at the Financial Center Credit Union-sponsored dirt oval. The victory led the four Micro Sprint winners of the night and sees Riveira advance to second in the championship standings as well.



Drivers compete for $1000 track championships along with guaranteed cash payouts. Riveira’s win paid $300. The events took place without spectators at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Matthew Tatoole led Restricted qualifying with a blistering 9.979 second lap around the speedway with Riviera timing in eighth. The main event had a tumultuous start as two-time 2020 winner Austin Wood and Fresno’s Colton Key tangled in turn two.



Riveira led the entire 25-lap distance from there while July 25th winner Colin Kirby advanced from seventh on the grid up to the second position by lap 16. Riveira claimed a two second advantage over Kirby at the finish with points leader Mattix Salmon finishing third. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley and Tatoole rounded out the top-five. Riveira moves within 15 points of Salmon for the 2020 championship with just four points races remaining.



Fellow Tracy driver Kyle Fernandez also earned his first Delta feature win as he led the way for the Jr. Sprint victory. Fernandez was the 2019 Delta Speedway runner-up in the standings and runs second in the 2020 Dixon Speedway standings.



The most recent winner in the division was Brody Rubio, who started on the pole and led the opening nine laps. Fernandez then took over the top spot on lap ten. Fernandez dashed away during the fast-paced five minute and 34 second feature for the triumph. Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward finished third ahead of Blayden Graham and Braxton Vasconcellos. Points leader and 2019 champion Lucas Mauldin finished sixth while second in points Hayden Stepps was seventh. The top-three of Mauldin, Stepps, and Fernandez are now separated by just six points in a tightly wound championship battle.



Both the Non-Wing and Super 600 competition on Saturday night saw drivers earn their second consecutive victories. In Super 600, Stockton’s Caden Sarale led time trials with a sizzling 9.132 second lap. He also won the first heat race of the night and then took the pole with a zero inversion.



Sarale led all 30-laps of the feature while fifth starting Caeden Steele advanced through the pack. Sarale won by 1.790 seconds worth $500, with Steele finishing second over Stockton’s Nikko Panella in third. Fresno’s Jake Hagopian returned to the track for a fourth-place effort followed by Bakersfield’s Brody Fuson.



Sarale paced Non-Wing qualifying as well and again won the first heat race for the wingless warriors. But come feature time, the defending champion had to go work from the eighth position after the inversion.



Fresno’s Koen Shaw started on the pole position and led the first two-thirds of the feature. 2018 champion Tj Smith started fifth but was up to second by lap eight. Smith and Shaw exchanged the lead before Smith made the decisive move on lap 20. Smith led Austin Stone, Fuson, Colton Jones, and Sarale as the top-five finishers with Shaw ultimately finishing sixth.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union continues September 5 and 6 with the annual Dual at Delta, which presents complete points races each night.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union thanks Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Hoosier Racing Tire, Starr Property Management, Performance Electronics, Genova Bakery, Bruno's Peppers, Motion Media, and Panella Trucking for their support.



Jr. Sprints – 20 laps

1. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[2]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[1]; 3. 95-Nathan Ward[5]; 4. 66B-Blayden Graham[9]; 5. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[4]; 6. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[3]; 7. 98-Hayden Stepps[7]; 8. 96-Briggs Davis[8]; 9. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[10]; 10. 5-Kellan Harper[6]; 11. 14-Reid Baxter[11]



Non-Wing – 30 laps

1. 14-Tyler Smith[5]; 2. 29M-Austin Stone[11]; 3. 51-Brody Fuson[7]; 4. 9-Colton Jones[12]; 5. 32-Caden Sarale[8]; 6. 61P-Koen Shaw[1]; 7. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[13]; 8. 74-Adam Elbert[3]; 9. 35W-Nate Wait[6]; 10. 37H-Ryan Holden[15]; 11. 27-Ron Singh[10]; 12. 44B-Steve Bettanini[17]; 13. 84B-Zacary Brooks[18]; 14. 4Q-Mike Graves[2]; 15. 06-Blake Bower[4]; 16. 27D-Don McLeister[14]; 17. 61-Nick Vanatta[16]; 18. 77-Sage Bordenave[9]



Restricted – 25 laps

1. 05R-Brandon Riveira[1]; 2. 83K-Colin Kirby[7]; 3. 5-Mattix Salmon[6]; 4. 24S-Izaak Sharp[3]; 5. 88T-Matthew Tatoole[9]; 6. 66-Broedy Graham[11]; 7. 67-JJ Loss[14]; 8. 30-Isabel Barnes[13]; 9. 2X-Taylor Mayhew[2]; 10. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[12]; 11. 51-Dalton Parreira[8]; 12. 4-Teagan Moles[10]; 13. 18H-Hailey Boudakian[15]; 14. 63-Colton Key[4]; 15. 2A-Austin Wood[5]



Super 600 – 30 laps

1. 24-Caden Sarale[1]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele[5]; 3. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 4. 14-Jake Hagopian[7]; 5. 51-Brody Fuson[9]; 6. 21X-Raio Salmon[3]; 7. 12-Alex Panella[2]; 8. 20-James Andrichuk[15]; 9. 34-Devon Courtnier[12]; 10. 1-Travis Labat[13]; 11. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[6]; 12. 17X-Rickey Sanders[14]; 13. 91C-Colby Greig[18]; 14. 19-Nate Matherly[21]; 15. 22M-Brett McColloch[19]; 16. 13H-Brad Hannum[16]; 17. 1ST-Lee Brewer[22]; 18. 21-Gauge Garcia[11]; 19. 17-Joshua Rogers[10]; 20. 83V-Tim Vaught[17]; 21. 49-Jarrett Rogers[8]; 22. 2-Hailey Wood[20]; 23. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[23]

