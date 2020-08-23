Dean Lowder and Billy Gregg notch 602 tour wins at Caraway

Racing at Caraway Speedway’s “Hot Sumer Clash” lived up to the billing and while Mother Nature didn’t live up to her end of the bargain by giving us cooler than usual temperatures, the action did.

Brandon Collins started things off with a door-slamming win over Billy Scoggins in the UCAR Division. Collins was fastest in Euro qualifying and looked to have the field covered till Scoggins began to reel him in just past half-way. Scoggins missed a couple of chances to take the lead but coming to the checkered flag, Scoggins slid under Collins in turn three and the two banged doors but kept their cars pointed n the right direction. Collins crossed the line just .061 of a second ahead of Scoggins, A.J. Biscoe and Alex Higginson.

Next up were the MINI Stocks with the “veteran”, A.J. Sanders leading Euro qualifying. The top-six invert put Brandon Brendle on the point for the 20 lapper. Brendle led till a quick caution closed the field. Brendle jumped the restart and was sent to the rear of the field but got his lap back as the “free pass” car on another caution. Sanders took over at that point and was never headed to take the win over Tyler Bush, Luke Smith, Brendle and Patrick Mullen. Wyatt Sapp, Allen Hornaday, Brandon Crotts, Jeremy Sealy and Matt Alley rounded out the top ten.

The visiting Sportsman Division from Bowman Gray Stadium was up next for the first of their “Twin” 20 lappers. Tommy Neal made quick work of fast qualifier, Jacob Creed and led wire-to-wire in the first race but it was no walk-in-the-park thanks to Chase Robertson “chasing” Neal every step of the way. The #31 of Robertson rubbed most of the paint off Neal’s rear bumper before settling for the runner-up spot ahead of Creed, David Creed, Wesley Thompson, Michael Adams, Jeff Garrison and Andy Spears. The second feature saw David Creed lead most of the race with Wesley Thompson, Neal and Jacob Creed close behind. Adams ended his night with a fifth place finish ahead of Garrison, Spears and Robertson.

In the PRA Tours 602 Modified feature, Dean Lowder took the lead from Cody Norman on lap four and led the rest of the way in the 35 lap feature for the open wheel cars. Lowder, who has battled back from a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, held off Kevin Orlando at the finish. The top three Modifieds along with two other cars faced a long night at the “tech shed” as track Officials did their work. At the end of the night Dean Lowder, Orlando, Norman and Jody Fritts cleared “tech” but quick qualifier and third place finisher, Josh Lowder did not leaving the finishing order Dean Lowder, Orlando, Rich Hunter, Norman, Richard Trotter, Fritts and Josh Lowder.

The 40 lap Challenger/Limited Late Model feature gets the “most exciting of the night” award. Quick qualifier, Coy Beard, overtook Mitchell Wright on lap four and looked to have clear sailing until the half-way competition caution bunched the field allowing Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton the option of going to Beard’s outside for the restart. The pair raced most of the second half of the 40 lapper door-to-door with at least six lead changes at the stripe over the final 20 laps. A little “nudge’ on occasion from both drivers kept things in doubt for either till Dalton got the final “nudge” and took the win by .496 of a second over Beard. Matt Gould finished third ahead of Wright, Justin Whitaker, Blake Bledsoe and Jeffrey Wood.

In the PRA Tours 602 Super Limited nightcap, Billy Gregg rode a strong horse to a hard fought win over the Rose brothers, Brian and Corey. Gregg took the lead from Justin Rose on lap eight and led the rest of the way in the 50 lap feature. Brian Rose finished second. Corey Rose recovered from a mid-race spin to finish third ahead of Cody Griffin, Nate Gregg, Riley Neal, Fletcher Whaley and Breck Bullock.

The PRA/SMART tour type Modifieds return to Caraway Speedway next Saturday, August 29th for the “SMART 99”. The event marks the return of the SMART Modifieds to Caraway Speedway. Events for the 602 Tours, the Challenger/Limited division, MINI Stocks, Bowman Gray Sportsman and UCARS’s are also on tap.

Trackside parking opens at 4:00 PM and Grandstands open for limited seating due to the COVID-19 mandates at 6:30 PM. Admission is only $20.00 for Adults and kids 11 and under are free. For more information check out the Caraway Speedway website, www.carawayspeedway.com, or call 336-629-5803.

Caraway Speedway PR