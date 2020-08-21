Indy 500 Fans Can Show Racing Spirit through Fun, Exciting Digital Opportunities

Race fans will have a virtual presence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge through a series of interactive opportunities announced today.

Submitted photographs showing fans’ racing spirit at home will be showcased in a Virtual Fan Mosaic, displayed with an image of the Borg-Warner Trophy. The mosaic will be shown on NBC’s broadcast, the IMS big screens and various social media platforms.

The mosaic will show that fans of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES were “there in spirit” for the 104th Running. Submissions may be shared at IMS.com/500InSpirit or using the hashtag #500InSpirit on Twitter and Instagram.

NBC will air Sunday’s race at 1 p.m. (ET), with WTHR-13 airing the action live in Central Indiana.

NBC is collecting notes from drivers and fans to be included in its “Message in a Milk Bottle” time capsule, to be opened next May prior to the 105th Running. The 33 drivers have written notes that have been secured in individual milk bottles that will be opened prior to the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The messages focus on the people drivers will race for Sunday and why the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is special to them.

Fan submissions will be put in a giant milk bottle and can be submitted using the hashtag #MessageInAMilkBottle on Twitter.

Advance Auto Parts is calling on fans to celebrate DieHard powering most of the “500” field in 1970 -- 50 years ago -- by submitting videos of themselves doing their best rendition of the iconic “Start Your Engines” command for use on social media and at IMS on Sunday. Enter at www.CallingAllDieHards.com. Entrants will be eligible for a random drawing for 50 winners to receive a $200 gift card good toward the purchase of a DieHard battery or any other items sold by Advance.

Finally, fans can create and share #Indy500 branded selfies using the new photo wall feature of the IMS Mobile App, available now on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store for Android.

IMS PR