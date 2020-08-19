Dover Motorsports, Inc. Director R. Randall Rollins Passes Away

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is saddened to announce the passing of long-time member of the Board of Directors R. Randall Rollins at age 88, and wishes to express its deepest sympathies to the Rollins family.

“This is a sad time and great loss to our board and the company as a whole,” said Denis McGlynn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dover Motorsports, Inc. “The Rollins family has a long history with Dover Motorsports, Inc. and we always benefited from Randall’s expertise and leadership on a whole host of issues.

“As we prepare to host another NASCAR weekend, we remember the contributions Randall made to our success and wish his family comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

Mr. Rollins served on Dover Motorsports, Inc.’s Audit Committee, Compensation and Stock Incentive Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Rollins’ uncle, John W. Rollins, Sr., was one of Dover Motorsports, Inc.’s founding fathers and provided significant financial backing to the company during its early years.

Mr. Rollins was also the chairman of Rollins, Inc., one of the nation’s largest pest control conglomerates, as well as RPC, Inc., and Marine Products Corporation.

Dover Motorsports PR