Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil canceled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NHRA and Maple Grove Raceway have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce the cancellation of the September national event, which has been a staple event for the past 35 years. Due to the pandemic, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf has severely limited attendance at events for the 2020 season,” said Maple Grove Raceway President, Kent Lewis.

NHRA is optimistic that the remainder of the 2020 schedule will proceed as planned. The next event is the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, September 3-6, at historic Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We are grateful to the loyal NHRA fans who have stuck with us during these trying times,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “NHRA expects to move forward with the remainder of the 2020 schedule. Thank you to our fans, racers, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”

NHRA and Maple Grove Raceway have asked all ticket holders for the 2020 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals on Sept. 11-13, to please reach out to the Maple Grove Raceway office by email or by phone at 610-856-9200.

For more information about the NHRA schedule and the COVID-19 protocols, please visit NHRA.com.