Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Gears Up for Tripleheader at Lucas Oil Speedway

With two rounds of action complete to start the 2020 season the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO is set to keep the momentum rolling with an anticipated return to the Midwest, where much of the short course off road’s legacy was fostered. Highlighting the championship’s return to Wheatland, Missouri’s state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway is a tripleheader, marking the first time in series history that an event weekend has consisted of three days.

The 3rd Annual Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire, slated to take place on Friday, August 20, Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22, has emerged as a highly anticipated affair for short course off road fans across the region, who have patiently been waiting for the roar of 800 horsepower to once again reverberate through the grandstands since the series debuted in Wheatland in 2017. As one of the country’s premier racing facilities, the track layout at Lucas Oil Speedway stands alone on the championship calendar. A sprawling landscape not only makes it the longest track on the schedule, it also means high speeds, big air, long sweeping corners, and even an over-under bridge, which allows for these world class racing machines to open up and put the performance capabilities on full display.

On the track, the opening weekend in Southern California in late July provided much needed rejuvenation for the drivers across all eight classes of competition. After a long and arduous wait through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity to strap in and get behind the wheel was the kind of therapy that only racing can provide, and the extended layoff didn’t prevent the drivers from giving it their all. The action on the track was brimming with intensity, and it set the stage for one of the most highly competitive seasons in recent memory, particularly considering that some serious performance gains will be expected coming into Lucas Oil Speedway.

In the premier Pro 2 class reigning champion Jerett Brooks picked up right where he left off and sent a clear message to his rivals that he’s not interested in leaving the door open for anyone to challenge his current hold on the division. However, glimpses of impressive speed were evident from the likes of Ryan Beat, Ricky Gutierrez, Doug Mittag, and Brian Deegan. While he’s got the early edge, Brooks is going to have his work cut out for him to sustain the momentum over the tripleheader weekend.

Jerett Brooks (77) will lead the Pro 2 field into action at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Over in Pro Lite, the wide open nature of this season’s title fight was readily evident from the drop of the first green flag. While Christopher Polvoorde and Cole Mamer emerged victorious, Brock Heger, Madix Bailey, and Ronnie Anderson also showed they’re ready to fight for wins. Parity seems destined to define this class, and it will be exciting to see which drivers rise to the occasion at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Pro Buggy was also hotly contested to start the season. While defending champion Eliott Watson was there to do battle at the opening event, the spotlight was stolen by a pair of drivers hoping 2020 proves to be their breakout season. Both Matthew Brister and Trey D. Gibbs were able to capture their first Pro Buggy wins with impressive performances, and each driver is determined to sustain his hot start, hoping to become a legitimate title threat.

Several drivers will look to seize the momentum in a deep field of Pro Lite talent.

Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

The action across both Turbo UTV and Production 1000 UTV continued to serve as a showcase of two of short course off road’s fastest growing divisions. The wheel-to-wheel battles are always top notch whenever the side-by-sides are on track, and the racing didn’t disappoint at the season opener. While Corry Weller once again put herself atop the Turbo UTV field, the tight racing in Production 1000 UTV saw Myles Cheek and Brock Heger each take their turn atop the podium. It’s anyone’s guess as to what these classes have in store at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Loaded with the sport’s next generation of talent, the RZR 170, JR 2 Kart, and Mod Kart classes will also be something to keep a close eye on in Wheatland. Deep fields highlight each of these divisions, which lends itself to some of the most unpredictable action in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. With three days of racing on deck for the return to Lucas Oil Speedway there’s bound to be a lot of drama and fireworks across every junior class, which is poised to shake up the early championship picture.

Pro Buggy remains wide open as the series heads to Lucas Oil Speedway.

Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

All three rounds of the Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout will be afternoon showcases, beginning at high noon, 12 p.m. Central Time, or 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout can be seen exclusively on Lucas Oil Racing TV. A trio of live streams will allow fans across the country to be a part of this historic three-day weekend, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Action on the track for each day will begin with the RZR 170, JR 2 Kart, and Mod Kart, before the pro classes take center stage with Pro Lite, Turbo UTV, Pro Buggy, Production 1000 UTV, and Pro 2, which will bring each afternoon to a thrilling conclusion.

Event Info

Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout

August 20-22, 2020

Rounds 3 - 5: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

18842 Speedway Drive

Wheatland, MO 65779

Friday, Saturday & Sunday Race Day Schedule (all times Central):

10:00 a.m. Gates Open

12:00 p.m. Junior Races

RZR 170 (8 Laps)

JR 2 Kart (8 Laps)

Mod Kart (10 Laps)

2:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies & Pro Class Races

Pro Lite (9 Laps)

Turbo UTV (9 Laps)

Pro Buggy (9 Laps)

Production 1000 UTV (9 Laps)

Pro 2 (10 Laps)

Ticket Info:

Single Day General Admission

Adults (16+): $25 Advance Purchase / $30 Day of Event

Seniors (62+) / Military: $22 Advance Purchase / $27 Day of Event

Youth (6-15): $10 Advance Purchase & Day of Event

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

Family (2 Adults; 3 Youth): $70 Day of Event Only

3-Day General Admission

Adults (16+): $80 Advance Purchase / $90 Day of Event

Seniors (62+) / Military: $74 Advance Purchase / $84 Day of Event

Youth (6-15): $30 Advance Purchase & Day of Event

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

*All tickets include Pit Pass

**3-Day tickets include admission for Dirt Track Event on August 22.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series are available at www.LucasOilSpeedway.com.

