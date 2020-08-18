15 different winners in sixteen NASCAR stock car races at Grandview so far this season

Competition seems to be the name of the game at NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway. With 16 races in the record book, eight in the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and eight in the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman, there have been 15 different feature winners. Only Kevin Hirthler has been able to win two features and those wins came in the Modified division.

With just four weeks of point racing remaining fans can look to see even more competitive racing. This Saturday, August 22nd, doubleheader racing action will once again feature the Modifieds and Sportsman in action. A full series of qualifying events lead up to a 30-lap main event for the Modifieds and a 25-lapper for the Sportsman, all part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series which encompasses NASCAR tracks across the country.

Heading into the Saturday night action Craig Von Dohren, a ten time track champion, leads the Modified point battle with 2159 points while Doug Manmiller, looking for his first championship, is close behind with 2073 points showing that consistency works as he has not visited victory lane. Defending titleholder Duane Howard, a multi time champ, is third with 1971 counters. In fourth is Jared Umbenhauer with 1918 points followed by ten time champion Jeff Strunk, having won his first feature of the season last Saturday, with 1723 points.

Brian Hirthler continues to set the pace in the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman with 1652 points. Hirthler actually has two feature wins to his credit but one was the opening night feature that was not a point counting race. Second in the standings is Brad Arnold at 1477 tallies. Jack Butler holds on to third with 1396 counters. Fourth with 1374 points is Mark Kemmerer followed in fifth by Kyle Lilick who has tallied 1359 points.

The Saturday night doubleheader has the green flag falling at 7:30 p.m. with spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Pit passes are $35 for those with a NASCAR license and $40 for those without.

And at 5 p.m. fans will have the opportunity to meet with drivers and get an up close look at their race cars as part of “Da Rev’s Meet & Greet with Pastor Don Kerns” at the main gate area. Featured this week will be Mike Gular and his 2A Modified along with Dakota Kohler and his 59K Sportsman along with Modified racer Ryan Grim showing off his #17. That continues until 6 p.m.

The month of August closes out for Saturday night stock car racing on the 29th with a tripleheader show that features the Modifieds, Sportsman and Excel 600 Modifieds.

Spectator gates swing open at 5:30 pm on August 22nd. With the first racing event getting the green flag at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission for the tripleheader is just $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Pit admission with license is $35 and without $40.

Reminder: No NASCAR license is required for crew or fans. Drivers can purchase temporary licenses good for one event or 15 day license.

Lap sponsorships, $20 each, for the 50th annual Freedom 76, set for Saturday September 19, remain available by contacting Tommy Kramer or Tina Rogers at the track. Checks covering the laps to be sponsored, along with wording for the lap or laps, should be made payable to Grandview Speedway and mailed to 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. For additional lap and event sponsorships please telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286.

Fans attending the Freedom 76 are advised that they can place campers on property on Thursday, September 17 and must be removed by Sunday, September 20.

And there is a new event being added to the schedule on Saturday, September 5. The event, tentatively named the “Underdog” race will feature non-winners of Modified features, not in the top 15 in points, racing for an automatic entry in that night’s feature race plus some cash. More details to be announced. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for info.

Grandview Speedway PR