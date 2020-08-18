63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500, the biggest and most prestigious event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, are on sale now. The 2021 edition of “The Great American Race,” which could see the event’s first three-time consecutive winner, will again be held on Presidents’ Day Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 14. Tickets start at $99.

Race fans travel from all over the world to attend the DAYTONA 500, which has been sold out every year since 2016. The 2020 DAYTONA 500, which was won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, had attendees representing all 50 states and 45 countries.

Fans in attendance will get to see Hamlin’s attempt to rewrite the Daytona record book. The three-time DAYTONA 500 champion has won back-to-back season-opening classics, and can become the first driver in the history of the 2.5-mile venue, which opened in 1959, to capture three consecutive checkered flags. Currently, he, along with Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84) and Sterling Marlin (1994-95), are the only drivers to claim two straight DAYTONA 500 victories. In fact, with a win, Hamlin would join Yarborough with four total DAYTONA 500 triumphs, trailing only Petty, who has seven. Hamlin’s other DAYTONA 500 victory came in 2016.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the pageantry and edge-of-your-seat excitement of the DAYTONA 500 in a state-of-the-art motorsports facility with amenities that include more than 101,500 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

Premium and extended-stay camping packages include access to general admission seating and the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race access for each event during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, excluding the DAYTONA 500.

Those wishing to attend “The Great American Race” in person should make their plans early to secure the best seats and pricing:

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, DAYTONA 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.

For all other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race access.

Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

In addition to the “The Great American Race,” fans may purchase tickets and multi-day packages for a fresh look of events as part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. It will include a packed six days of racing. Instead of the Busch Clash At DAYTONA and qualifying for the DAYTONA 500 taking place the Sunday before the DAYTONA 500, the Busch Clash will be held in primetime on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and qualifying for the DAYTONA 500 will be Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Busch Clash At DAYTONA, an exhibition-style event, will be held for the first time on the same course as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the DAYTONA 200, North America’s premier races for sports cars and motorcycles, respectively.

This past weekend, history was made as NASCAR’s three national series, along with the ARCA Menards Series, made their first-ever appearance on the DAYTONA Road Course with outstanding reviews. Winners include Chase Elliott in Sunday’s Go Bowling 235 NASCAR Cup Series race, along with Austin Cindric (UNOH 188 - NASCAR Xfinity Series), Sheldon Creed (Sunoco 159 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series) and Michael Self (General Tire 200 – ARCA Menards Series).

DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, to set the front row for the DAYTONA 500. The Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races remain on Thursday night, Feb. 11, followed by the NextEra Energy 250 to open the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season on Friday night, Feb. 12.

Other aspects of 2021 DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth include the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA event shifting to Saturday, Feb. 13, as part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the NASCAR Racing Experience 300.

Full Schedule for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Busch Clash at DAYTONA

Wednesday, Feb. 10: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger

Thursday, Feb. 11: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races

Friday, Feb. 12: NextEra Energy 250

Saturday, Feb. 13: NASCAR Racing Experience 300 and Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire Doubleheader

Sunday, Feb. 14: DAYTONA 500

Also available are Multi-day tickets for the 59th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the season-opening event (Jan.30-31) to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Tickets for the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500, the 43rd annual Busch Clash and all other speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytona500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

