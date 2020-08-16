Moore and Erickson claim NASCAR wins while Thorn wins SRL Tour at Roseville

Matt Erickson and Cole Moore split a red-hot night of Late Model racing during round two of NASCAR in Roseville on Saturday night at All American Speedway. The main events highlighted an eight main event card that included the JM Environmental 150 for the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour. Derek Thorn won his 45th Southwest Tour feature in come from behind fashion.



The events took place in front of closed grandstands with streaming coverage on www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV and www.SpearsRacing.TV



Rick Scribner of Loomis led the opening lap of the first NASCAR Late Model feature with over 100 degree temperatures. Scribner raced side by side with Roseville’s Shannon Mansch. Scribner got sideways on the exit of turn four and Mansch capitalized to lead lap two on the outside. Scribner drifted back to fourth as both his son Chris Scribner and opening night sweeper Cole Moore followed suit.



Moore then took over the lead on lap nine with fast-time qualifier Randy Hedrick of Reno, NV advancing up to second as well. Matt Erickson of La Grange advanced late in the going, taking over the fourth position with ten laps to go. A late caution never flew to tighten things up for Hedrick, allowing Moore to take a comfortable victory. Erickson failed to report to post-race tech which shuffled the finishing order to Moore, Hedrick, Mansch, Galt’s Matt Wendt, and Chris Scribner.



Fireworks erupted in the second twin 35-lap feature with an eight-car inversion placing 17-year-old Kylie Daniels and 16-year-old Aidan Daniels on the front row. They failed to have a clean start, which handed the front row to the father and son team of Rick and Chris Scribner. Scribner led lap one while eighth starting Moore was up to second quickly by lap five.



Scribner pulled away while Moore led a ferocious pack battling behind him. Three wide action shuffled Erickson back to fourth in the battle. Hedrick took over second on lap 15 while Moore drifted back to fifth with brake issues.



Hedrick ran down Scribner and took over the lead on lap 21, showing a great long run car in both features. Erickson then caught Scribner for second before the red flag flew on lap 25. Rick Scribner stopped at the top of turn one with a significant fire but was able to escape without injury.



Chris Scribner restarted outside race leader Hedrick and briefly ran alongside of him before Erickson went inside of Scribner to take second. The caution flew a lap later for Kylie Daniels spun in turn two.



Hedrick restarted inside Erickson on the final restart. Erickson took over the lead in a door banging duel down the backstretch. Wendt tried to cut in between Hedrick and Scribner on the front stretch for third. Wendt went spinning into turn one after contact from Scribner, ending the race prematurely on lap 29. Erickson won his first Pro Late Model feature in the state of California since June of 2019, topping Hedrick, Moore, Aidan Daniels, and Kylie Daniels as the top-five finishers.



Derek Thorn outlasted a battle worn field of 22 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour drivers, taking a shortened JM Environmental 150 for his 45th series triumph. The Bakersfield driver overcame a spin to win the feature.



Thorn led the first eight laps of the feature before a red flag for Trevor Huddleston pounding the turn three wall from the fourth position. Huddleston, the 2019 California State champion, was uninjured.



Eric Schmidt used a lap 20 caution to move past Tyler Fabozzi for second. Linny White hounded Schmidt for much of the first third of the race but couldn’t clear him for second. Thorn led Schmidt, White, Moore, and Fabozzi into the lap 50 scheduled break.



Schmidt went around the outside of Thorn on the restart to lead lap 51. Thorn then cut to the inside exiting turn two on lap 55, retaking the top spot. The caution flew a lap later for Idaho’s Zach Telford spinning. On the restart, Thorn jumped ahead which allowed White to move into second as well. Telford spun for an additional caution. The following restart saw White lead lap 79 on the outside.



Thorn nosed ahead at the line to complete lap 80 as the caution flew for debris on the backstretch. Another caution flew for additional debris which led to a restart where Gomes, Fabozzi, John Moore, and Jonathan Mawhinney piled up on the frontstretch. The incident brought the field to the lap 100 scheduled break 11 laps early.



Schmidt spun following the break, surrendering his position in the top-five. The spin allowed Cole Moore to advance up to second position as the race stayed green. Thorn began to pull away but spun from the lead in turn two to bring out a caution on lap 102. An oil down around the speedway was ruled as a possible cause, forcing a significant stoppage to the event.



Thorn rejoined the field from the rear while Carlos Vieira went outside Cole Moore on the restart to lead lap 103. Moore came back to him however, sticking his nose inside on multiple occasions. Cole Moore and Vieira collided for the lead a few laps later on the backstretch, which gave the lead back to a hard-charging Thorn. Thorn capitalized on the final restart and outgunned Tracy Bolin on the way to the victory. Thorn led a strong run from John Moore and Jacob Gomes as the top-three finishers. Dean Thompson and Bolin rounded out the top-five.



Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell won her first Jr. Late Model feature at All American Speedway, making the winning move with just two laps remaining in an exciting main event. Lane Anderson of Fort Bragg led the entire distance of the main event with 2019 Bandolero champion Mitchell and 2019 series runner-up Aidan Daniels in pursuit. Mitchell finally pounced on Anderson coming down the frontstretch on lap 22. Mitchell cleared him exiting turn two to take the victory. Aidan Daniels was third ahead of Trey Daniels in fourth.



Josh Whitfield returned to Roseville and claimed the 30-lap Super Stock feature. Phil Wilkins started third but was into the top spot by lap two. Whitfield started sixth and chipped away at the pack before taking control of the feature on lap ten.



Opening night winner Jill Schmidt had a longer run through the field, battling up to third past Tim Walters before a competition caution on lap 15. Schmidt then went to work battling with Wilkins for second. Andrew Kemp spun for a caution with less than ten to go. Schmidt took over second on the restart and tried to run down Whitfield. Whitfield persevered to win in honor his late Grandfather Ronald Whitfield. Schmidt, Walters, 2019 champion Andrew Peeler, and Wilkins were the top-five finishers.



2019 F4 champion Ray Molina of Roseville swept a rare twin main event program for the four-cylinder powered cars. Molina started the first 20-lapper from the fifth position. Mario Novelli led the opening lap around polesitter John Sproule of Rocklin. Season opening winner Rich Innis of Nevada took over on lap five, but Molina was in hot pursuit. Molina took over the lead on lap eight on the outside. Molina led Innis, Jerry Nunes, Vic Theberge, and Brian Spencer as the top-five finishers.



Theberge took the early lead in race two for the F4s but drove through the cones in turns three and four to suffer some front end damage on lap three. Theberge continued to lead nonetheless despite a debris caution. Molina moved up to second after a good side-by-side battle with Innis. Molina caught up to Theberge by lap 13, looking inside on the exit of turn two on lap 14. Molina drove ahead with the lead and won ahead of Innis, Theberge, Nunes, and Spencer the top-five.



Jason Philpot of Sacramento won his second consecutive Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modified feature, leading all 15-laps for the win. Josh Blackwood and Jon Yourd rounded out the finishers. American Racer Tire awards went to Phil Wilkins, Vic Theberge, and Brian Spencer.



All American Speedway continues its NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action on Saturday night August 29th. For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com The 2020 season at All American Speedway could not be possible without Sinister Diesel, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, and Riebes Auto Parts.

AAS PR