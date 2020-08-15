Fans Can Enjoy Indy 500 Qualifying on NBC Sports, Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network

Fans of the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will have multiple options to watch and listen to Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Each of the 33 car-and-driver combinations will attempt at least one four-lap qualifying run to post a time for the “500” on Sunday, Aug. 23. The fastest nine cars from qualifying Saturday, which starts at 11 a.m. (ET), will transfer to Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout to determine the first nine starting positions for the race. The Fast Nine Shootout starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

NBC will air qualifying from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. NBC’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES streaming platform, INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, will cover qualifying from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

The NBC Sports Network and INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold will have Sunday’s post-qualifying practice from 3:30-6 p.m. INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold will cover Saturday’s first practice from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and Fast Nine Shootout practice from 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network will air broadcasts of all track activity this weekend.

Qualifying coverage starts from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday on national affiliates, XM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile App powered by NTT DATA. Fast Nine Shootout coverage will air from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

More Saturday qualifying coverage from the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network will be available from 1-3:30 p.m. on indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile App. Practice coverage on indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile App will be available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday and 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday.

Fans also can find the complete TV and radio broadcast schedule for the entire event by clicking here.

NTT IndyCar Series PR