New COVID-Safe Tour Offers Fans Unique Way to Visit Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fans looking for a little high-octane fun to wind down their summer need look no further than Charlotte Motor Speedway’s innovative new, COVID-safe “Fast Pass Tour.” Offered weekdays by appointment, the first-of-its kind tour gives fans a contactless experience, from registration through the hour-long guided tour of the property, including a chance to drive around the 24-degree banking of the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway.

Click here to learn more about the "Fast Pass Tour."

“At Charlotte Motor Speedway, we continue to challenge ourselves to find new and creative ways for families to get out of the house and make great memories with us, but do so in a safe and hassle-free way,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “From that challenge came the idea for the ‘Fast Pass Tour,’ which allows families the chance to learn about the speedway’s rich history and experience the thrill of driving on the iconic speedway from the comfort of their own vehicle.”

The process starts online, where guests can select their preferred day and time for their tour and make their reservation. Once guests arrive for their tour, they will tune their car radio to a designated low-frequency FM station to learn the 60-year history of America’s Home for Racing and hear fun facts as a tour guide leads them around the sprawling 2,000-acre property. The tour includes a drive through the NASCAR garage and around the high banks of the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans will even have the opportunity for a photo op from their vehicle in Victory Lane.

The Fast Pass Tour costs just $30 per vehicle. Reservations are open now online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

CMS PR