Rain Cancels Mopar Night at Kingsport Speedway

Due to incoming weather this evening, we have decided it best to cancel tonight’s Advance Auto Weekly Series racing activities.

Stay tuned for updates on the kart races tomorrow We hope everyone has a safe weekend. We will see everyone at the big track next Friday, August 21st!

The next race at the big track is scheduled for Friday, August 21th. Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is coming soon. Adult grandstand admission Friday $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

For more information on Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.kingsportspeedway.com

KPS PR