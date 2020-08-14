AdventHealth Daytona Beach honored in NASCAR hauler salute to healthcare heroes Powered by Verizon

Today, NASCAR and Verizon, one of NASCAR’s newest Official Partners, paid tribute to frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Daytona Beach with a hauler parade and lunch before heading to the Daytona International Speedway for this weekend’s historic events at the DAYTONA Road Course where, for the first time, NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete.

Led by Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile in the Speedway’s Official Pace Car, the “NASCAR Hauler Salute to Healthcare Heroes Powered by Verizon” featured more than 10 NASCAR industry haulers. These haulers travel to each racetrack across the country, providing the needed supplies and resources that make this sport possible on a weekly basis.

Just ahead of the hauler salute, NASCAR, along with Verizon Business, provided a catered lunch from 4 Rivers Smokehouse Daytona and Jersey Mike’s for more than 750 AdventHealth Daytona Beach employees in the hospital’s Healing Garden.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach is part of AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare systems and the Official Healthcare Partner of Daytona International Speedway.

“This global pandemic has been such a stressful and emotionally difficult time for us all, but today’s parade has been a welcomed moment of joy and cheer,” said Ed Noseworthy, AdventHealth Daytona Beach CEO. “We are so thankful for our friends at NASCAR and the Daytona International Speedway for showing our teams some love and encouragement with this parade, and for Verizon Business for organizing today’s event and generously providing lunch to our entire team. We were thrilled to come together – albeit with masks and at a safe social distance – to celebrate the return to racing!”

“Throughout this pandemic, AdventHealth’s response and heroic efforts have been nothing short of amazing,” said Wile. “With our partners at Verizon, we’re proud to recognize those efforts and salute the heroes who go above and beyond caring for the wellness of our community.”

The schedule for the NASCAR weekend at “The World Center of Racing” will consist of the following:

Fri., Aug. 14 (5 p.m., MAVTV): ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100

At The DAYTONA Road Course

Sat., Aug. 15 (3 p.m., NBCSN): NASCAR Xfinity Series UNOH 188

At The DAYTONA Road Course

Sun., Aug. 16 (12 p.m., FS1): NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco 159

At The DAYTONA Road Course

Sun., Aug. 16 (3 p.m., NBC): NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235

At The DAYTONA Road Course

A limited number of fans will get the opportunity to see the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course, along with the Sunoco 159 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, on Sunday, Aug. 16. Fans can get tickets, which start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger, by visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.

DIS PR