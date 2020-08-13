Springfield Mile Weekend Brings Four Days of Racing to Illinois Capital

Sent on behalf of Kiesow Racing

American Flat Track and Kiesow Racing are geared up for a dirt track racing marathon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the form of a multi-day Springfield AFT extravaganza this upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The traditional Thursday night amateur racing of the Steve Nace All-Star series will be followed by the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys at the Springfield Short Track Friday, September 4. For the first time in Springfield Short Track history, the AFT Singles will be competing in two race programs in the same evening. After qualifying rounds, the competitors will run two sets of Semis and two Main Events, making the Springfield Short Track a huge championship play for riders and an even greater source of entertainment for race fans.

After a loaded Friday evening, fans will be primed for back-to-back runnings of the legendary Springfield Mile presented by Memphis Shades on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6 featuring both the AFT Production Twins and AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines classes. This doubleheader event will be a true test of speed, stamina and skill for AFT's championship contenders.

Capacity for each day will be limited to 20%, so fans are encouraged to reserve their tickets to this unmissable weekend of flat track racing in advance by calling (217)-632-0277 or visiting www.springfieldmile.org

A 21-year sponsor of the Springfield Mile, Memphis Shades is the industry leader in fairings, windshields and other aftermarket motorcycle accessories. To commemorate the 103rd and 104th runnings of this historic event, Memphis Shades has stepped up as a presenting sponsor for this 2020 doubleheader. Fans looking to upgrade their two-wheeled machines should visit www.memphisshades.com today.

Fans who frequent the event can look forward to the return of singer Brittney Ellis from Van's Motorsports for her 30th performance of the national anthem at Sunday's Springfield Mile II presented by Memphis Shades.