Race Fans: Renew Your 2021 Month of May Tickets Now!

With the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge ready to run Sunday, Aug. 23, plans for the 105th Running are underway.

IMS customer accounts have been credited for the 2021 race since fans were prevented from attending this year’s race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans must take action to renew or upgrade their tickets at www.ims.com/renew or by calling 317-492-6700. The renewal window will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 1, approximately 500 hours following the opening Indy 500 practice session Aug. 12.

These are the best prices of the year for Race Day tickets, available only during the renewal window. The 105th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

“Amid this incredibly unusual and difficult year, I know our fans will be excited to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway next May to share in the Indianapolis 500 traditions we all love,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From the fan experience upgrades driven by Roger Penske to the roar of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES engines, we know that being back at IMS together will be a one-of-a-kind celebration in 2021.”

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or the GMR Grand Prix also can order additional Month of May tickets, credentials and add-ons at the lowest prices of the year during the renewal period. Those products include:

GMR Grand Prix Race Day (Saturday, May 15) tickets

GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 practice and qualification days

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Badges and credentials

Miller Lite Carb Day (Friday, May 28) tickets and concert upgrades

Legends Day presented by Firestone (Saturday, May 29) autograph session and public drivers’ meeting

Snake Pit presented by Coors Light (Sunday, May 30) wristbands

All renewal customers can visit www.ims.com/events/indy500/ buy-tickets/renewal-faqs for more information.

New IMS customers or those who have purchased their tickets outside the renewal process in the past can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit www.ims.com/apply for more information.

IMS PR