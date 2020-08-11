Macon Speedway Ready For 40th Herald & Review 100 Thursday

It might be a little over a month late but it doesn’t take any of the excitement away from this year’s edition of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The event, originally scheduled for early July, was postponed due to COVID regulations at the time. The Thursday, August 13 event will feature the DIRTcar Summer National Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds running with the Summit Modified Nationals.

Leading the DIRTcar Summer National Late Model competitors into town is Brian Shirley. The Chatham, IL driver has claimed the last two Summer National point championships and is leading this year’s points by over 100. Shirley has won four events on this year’s tour, including three of those in the last four events. Frank Heckanast, Jr., Jason Feger, Bob Gardner, and Bobby Pierce round out the top five in the current standings. Winners include Shirley (4), Tyler Erb (2), Bobby Pierce (2), Gordy Gundaker (1), Kent Robinson (1), Jason Feger (1), and Dennis Erb, Jr. (1). Gundaker has won the last two Herald & Review 100’s.

Nick Hoffman leads the Summit Modified National standings by 96 over Mike McKinney. Will Krup, Hunt Gossum, and Zeke McKenzie are top five competitors as of Tuesday afternoon. Hoffman has won four events on this year’s tour, including the last three. Other winners include Mike McKinney (3), Mike Harrison (2), and Will Krup (1).

The touring drivers will have their work cut out for them as the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified drivers have been outstanding the last couple of weeks. Two weeks ago, the Macon division had 25 cars with Ray Bollinger finding victory lane, while this week, 30 drivers were on hand with Tommy Sheppard, Jr. taking the win.

The Macon Speedway division standings are led by Pocahontas, IL’s Billy Knebel, who is running the same car as he competes with in the Pro Modified class. Knebel as well as his closest challenger, Guy Taylor, both had rough nights on Saturday, finishing toward the back of the pack. New Berlin, IL’s Sheppard, coming off of last week’s win, is third in points, looking for another track championship. Joe Strawkas and Curt Rhodes round out the top five in points.

Pit gates will open Thursday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, pill draw will end at 5:30, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing is slated for 7:00. Grandstand admission is $25, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track on raceday.

The Summer National tour is in the midst of a busy week with events scheduled from Tuesday all the way through Sunday’s event at Lincoln Speedway. The tour then has Monday off to prepare for their final five events.

For Macon Speedway, it’s also a busy week with another Saturday night of action planned for this weekend with the 2nd Annual Diane Bennett Memorial presented by Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy. Over $10,000 in extra prize money is on the line with the Pro Late Model and Modified events paying at least $2,500 to win.

Macon Speedway PR