Victory Glass: Unique Trophy Awaits Winner of Historic Go Bowling 235 At DAYTONA Road Course this Sunday

The winner of this Sunday’s (Aug. 16) historic first NASCAR Cup Series race on the world famous trioval/road course at Daytona International Speedway - the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course - will win a special, one-of-a-kind trophy, produced by The Corning Museum of Glass.

Located just 20 minutes away from Watkins Glen International (NY), The Corning Museum of Glass has created the work of art especially for the anticipated inaugural premier series event on the heralded road course. While this will be the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit on the trioval/road course, the iconic layout that has been the home of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s premier sports car race, since 1962.

Traditional glassmaking methods were used on the 18” tall/4.5” wide prize, incorporating a blown glass cup that plays on the history of NASCAR (began in 1948), “The World Center of Racing” Daytona International Speedway (opened in 1959), and Daytona Beach, the “Birthplace of Speed,” which dates back to 1903 when automotive competition began on the sands of the beach. Photos of production, as well as the finished trophy, are located here.

“Thinking about the history of the track and long-held traditions, I was reminded that historically, trophies used to be cups and have evolved into sculptural forms,” said Eric Meek, Sr. Manager of Hot Glass Programs at The Corning Museum of Glass, the foremost authority on the art, history, science and design of glass. “We took this trophy back to a more traditional shape. Daytona is the most historical track, and in thinking about a trophy design for a race held in this storied location, I was transported back to the golden age of speed. I wanted to design something that felt like a bit of a throwback – like it belonged in the era of streamline racers and the quest to go faster.”

The Corning Museum of Glass has partnered with Watkins Glen International to design a trophy for its NASCAR Cup Series races since 2012.

“Typically we have created a trophy that embodies Watkins Glen International and the celebrated region in which it resides,” added Meek. “It’s a design that The Corning Museum of Glass has perfected each year, made especially for the drivers who claim victory in Watkins Glen. It’s always exciting to be a part of something that so many people love, and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition this year at Daytona.”

A limited number of fans will get to see who takes home the glass piece in the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course, which starts at 3 p.m. ET (NBC). The day will feature a doubleheader with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, which gets the day started at 12 Noon (FS1). Fans can get tickets, which start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger, by visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.

The Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course is one of three events (along with NASCAR Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series) to be held on the tri-oval/infield road course that are realigned races that were originally scheduled to be held at Watkins Glen International. The Gander Trucks event is realigned from Iowa Speedway.

The DAYTONA Road Course will have an added, unique twist – the addition of a new chicane near the exit of turn four (skid pad) that will provide the competitors with yet another passing zone on what will now be a 14-turn, 3.57-mile, high-banked tri-oval/infield road course.

The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series event is set for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

The limited number of fans for Sunday’s doubleheader of action is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

DIS PR