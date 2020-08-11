Von Dorhen and Brian Hirthler continue to lead NASCAR points at Grandview

The battle continues at Grandview Speedway. With just five races remaining that count toward the NASCAR track championships Craig Von Dohren sits on top of the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified point standings with 1882 tallies. Von Dohren has won ten titles at the Bechtelsville clay oval during his career. Close behind is veteran Doug Manmiller with 1824 points. Manmiller is seeking his first track title. Defending champion Duane Howard who earned his first win of the season last Saturday is third in the standings with 1682 points.

In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman point chase Brian Hirthler is looking for his second championship. At present Hirthler is in front of the standings having earned 1412 counters while second spot is held by Brad Arnold with 1287 points.

There has been six different feature winners in the Modified point races while each week in the Sportsman action there has been a new winner showing how competitive the racing action has been each Saturday night.

More than 90 different racers have scored points in the two divisions of racing that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series made up of tracks across the country.

Von Dohren and Brian Hirthler will lead a strong field of racers as they take part in the Saturday, August 15th, tripleheader show featuring the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage racers. Last Saturday’s winners, Duane Howard and Brad Brightbill, both defending champions, will be looking for wins the second week in a row. Spectator gates swing open at 5:30 pm. With the first racing event getting the green flag at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission for the tripleheader is just $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Pit admission with license is $35 and without $40.

Reminder: No NASCAR license is required for crew or fans. Drivers can purchase temporary licenses good for one event or 15 day license.

The weekly Meet & Greet, now titled as “Da Rev’s Meet and Greet” will get started at 5 p.m. in the main gate area and feature Jared Umbenhauer and his #19 along with John McGovern and the #327 Sportsman. And representing the Outlaw Vintage Racers will be Jay Garis with his #7. The Meet & Greet is now hosted by track chaplain, Pastor Don Kerns.

On Saturday, August 22, another exciting doubleheader with Modifieds and Sportsman will be offered. And then on Saturday, August 29, Excel 600 Modifieds are combined with the Mods and Sportsman for another exciting tripleheader.

Lap sponsorships, $20 each, for the 50th annual Freedom 76, set for Saturday September 19, remain available by contacting Tommy Kramer or Tina Rogers at the track.

Information on racing at Grandview Speedway is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR