Darlington Raceway & South Carolina Education Lottery Partner on NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Entitlement for South Carolina Education Lottery 200

Darlington Raceway (Darlington) and the South Carolina Education Lottery partner on the entitlement of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on Sunday, Sept. 6. The official race name of the Gander Trucks race will be the South Carolina Education Lottery 200.

“As the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to the Lady in Black, we welcome the South Carolina Education Lottery as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “The South Carolina Education Lottery has a tremendous impact in the lives of students, so we look forward to working together to further support their mission to enhance education across the state.”

Prior to the 71st running of the Southern 500®, the Gander Trucks will return in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the track Too Tough To Tame on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001-04 and 2010-11.

To download the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 logo, click here.

The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be televised nationally on FS1. The race will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Darlington Raceway by lending our name to the South Carolina Education Lottery 200,” said the Lottery’s Director of Marketing Josh Whiteside. “We are looking forward to a great race on Sunday and the opportunity to share with racing fans across the state the lasting impact the Lottery is having on education.”

Since the first ticket sold in January of 2002, the South Carolina Education Lottery has successfully fulfilled their mission of providing funding to enhance education programs in South Carolina. Lottery proceeds are deposited into the Education Lottery Account, from which the General Assembly makes appropriations in support of higher education scholarships and grants, K-12 public education programs and community education programs throughout the state.

The South Carolina Education Lottery has transferred more than $6 billion to education. While the Lottery is not responsible for deciding which programs are funded with lottery proceeds, more than 2.1 million scholarships and grants have been awarded to hardworking South Carolina students since 2002.

For more information about the South Carolina Education Lottery, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Darlington Raceway PR