Two Traditional Organizations – UNOH and General Tire - Join Historic DAYTONA Road Course Weekend for UNOH 188 and General Tire 100

Daytona International Speedway announced today two entitlement partners – both with a century of success - for this weekend’s (Aug. 14-16) historic DAYTONA Road Course races for NASCAR’s top three national series, along with the ARCA Menards Racing Series. It will mark the first time the four series will tackle Daytona International Speedway’s iconic trioval/infield road course.

UNOH – the University of Northwestern Ohio – celebrating its 100th anniversary and known worldwide as a leader in the Automotive, Diesel and High Performance Industries, will serve as sponsor of the Saturday, Aug. 15, NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The event, known as UNOH 188 At The DAYTONA Road Course, will consist of 188 miles (52 laps). General Tire, which has a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all consumer needs for the last 100 years, has partnered with the iconic track for the General Tire 100 At The DAYTONA ROAD Course for the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, Aug. 14.

Both races, along with Sunday’s doubleheader events featuring the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course NASCAR Cup Series race and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event, will be held on the same course as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s premier race for sports cars, but with an added chicane. Located at the exit of turn four, the new chicane now creates a 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout (from the 3.56-mile/12 turn layout).

The ARCA Menards event on Friday and the Xfinity race on Saturday won’t have fans in attendance, but will be broadcast LIVE - the General Tire 100 at 5:00 p.m. on MAVTV and the UNOH 188 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

Sunday’s doubleheader, however, featuring the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course and the Gander Truck Series race, will have a limited number of fans in attendance, with frontstretch seating and infield camping options. Tickets start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger, by visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.

The limited number of fans is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience.

Tickets also remain on sale for Daytona’s second big weekend of August, featuring the Saturday, Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will take place under the lights on the 2.5-mile trioval. A summertime staple since 1959, the switch of the race from July to August this year makes this the Cup Series Regular Season Finale prior to the start of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Tickets also start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Limited infield camping is also available. Special pricing options are available for the “August Double,” featuring both DAYTONA Road Course events (Cup and Gander Trucks) and the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

DIS PR