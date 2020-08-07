North Texas native Iwuji set for Xfinity Series debut

What has already been a one-of-a-kind journey and career adds another chapter this weekend for North Texas native Jesse Iwuji.



Iwuji, a former two-sport star at Hebron High School (Lewisville ISD) and defensive back on the Navy football team, became the first active duty Naval officer to start a NASCAR national series race in 2018. This weekend, the recently promoted Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve is adding a pair of firsts to the list by making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut and taking on his first NASCAR doubleheader weekend.



Iwuji's maiden voyage in the NASCAR Xfinity Series comes Saturday at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Road America in the Henry 180 (11:00 a.m. CDT, NBCSN / MRN). He'll be racing the No. 13 MileMarker10 / G2Xchange Toyota for MBM Motorsports, starting 23rd. The two veteran-owned businesses are new partnerships that enabled Iwuji's Xfinity Series dream.



"This next step in NASCAR is special not only for me, but for all of my fellow service members and others out there with big goals & dreams. Most will tell you that your goals and dreams are impossible and that you can't do it," LCDR Iwuji said. "This entire Navy-to-NASCAR journey is me showing those that dare to dream it's all possible!"



What better way to prepare for his first Xfinity Series start than to be on the track Friday night as well, even if it means an overnight trip from Michigan to Wisconsin to complete his doubleheader.



Iwuji is slated for his third start of the season Friday night in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway (5:00 p.m. CDT, FS1 / MRN). He will wheel the No. 33 MileMarker10 / G2Xchange Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing, starting 35th. This will be his 10th career start in the Gander Trucks with a best finish of 17th in the 2019 VANKOR 350 at Texas Motor Speedway.



