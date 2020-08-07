Racing with Fans is Back this Saturday in Nashville First Responder Appreciation Night – 100 Lap Pro Late Model Race August 8th

This Saturday night, August 8th, local racing returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) with fans in the stands. Pro Late Models headline the night with a 100-lap feature race. The Whelen Super Trucks are back in action on the five-eighths mile high banks while the quarter mile show belongs to the Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, BH Holmes Construction Legends and Dye Hard Hair Salon Bandoleros.



Racing begins at 5:30pm on Saturday, August 8th. The Grandstands will open at 3:00pm. There is an Open Practice for race teams on Friday, August 7th. The Pit Area opens at 1:00pm and Practice will run from 3:00 until 7:00pm. On Race Day Saturday, Pit Gates open at 10:30am.



August 8th is First Responder Appreciation Night, all First Responders with proper ID, will receive free admission to the event. This includes Police Officers, Fire Fighters, Emergancy Medical Service personnel, Military, Search & Rescue and Dispatch. General Admission tickets are just $12, Senior Citizen tickets are $10, Kids twelve and under are only $5 and kids five and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased online at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing, by calling the Speedway Box Office at 615-254-1986 or at the gate on race day.



This Saturday’s race will be the third racing event at the Speedway with fans in 2020. Safety precautions including sanitation stations, during event cleaning, contactless service, social distancing, face masks and other CDC recommended safety protocols have been implemented to enhance a safe and fun fan experience at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.



NFS boast a large open-air grandstand area with a free-standing canopy to shield fans from the hot summertime sun. Vending space in the new open-air, socially distant concourse, includes souvenirs, racing apparel, food trucks and specialty food and beverage vendors. In compliance with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville, the Speedway’s bars will remain closed for this event.



Nashville Metropolitan Health Department Director, Dr. Michael Caldwell, has attended the two previous racing events and NFS, reporting high percentages of spectator compliance with CDC guidelines.



Dr. Caldwell told The Tennessean, “What they’re doing here at the raceway is helping us to take these best practices to other events in the community”.



The racing events at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are pioneering a path to reopening other live sporting and entertainment venues, with fans, within Music City USA.



Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is located within The Fairgrounds Nashville at 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville, TN. Parking is five dollars, and lots are accessible from Wedgewood Avenue and Craighead Road.



To learn more about America’s Favorite Short Track, visit www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing, follow NFS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



NFS PR