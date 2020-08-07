Sold-Out Avett Brothers Show to be Streamed Live on Pay-Per-View

Three-time Grammy Award nominees and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees, The Avett Brothers, have partnered with nugs.net, the leading music platform for live concert streams and recordings, to livestream their sold-out, once-in-a-lifetime performance from the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can tune in on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.



● HD Pay-Per-View: $24.99

● 4K Pay-Per-View: $34.99

● *Avett Guild members receive a $5 discount code



Guild members:

$19.99 for HD and $29.99 for 4K

Non-Guild fans:

$24.99 for HD and $34.99 for 4K



The band will perform live on the backstretch of the speedway to a sold-out number of socially distanced cars and to all those who tune in to the Pay-Per-View (PPV) event. The performance will celebrate the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Third Gleam, out Aug. 28 via Loma Vista Recordings through American Recordings.

“The Avett Brothers are the real deal. They have been on the top of our wish list of touring musicians to work with for a long, long time," said Brad Serling, nugs.net founder and CEO. "I think our network of like-minded live music fans are going to love the opportunity to tune in live to this performance as much as we will. I am so thankful that we are able to play a part in sharing this incredibly cool event the Avett Brothers are putting on at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

CMS PR