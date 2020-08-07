WW Superstar Big Show to serve as grand marshal for Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 won’t be the only big show being featured at Michigan International Speedway this Saturday. Prior to the race – the first of two NASCAR Cup Series events being staged at MIS in as many days – WWE superstar “The Big Show” will serve as the virtual Grand Marshal. In that role he will recite the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines!”

Having started his wrestling career in 1994, Big Show – Paul Donald Wright II – has held multiple championship titles in his decorated career, including the WWE World Heavyweight World Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He has become a household name and one of the top athletes in sports entertainment.

“Having the Big Show as the Grand Marshal of the FireKeepers Casino 400 not only is an honor, but it also exhibits the stature of the race,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “He has been a fan-favorite in the wrestling world for more than 25 years, and his many championships illustrates the success he has achieved during that time.”

In addition to his prowess in the ring, Big Show stars in his own Netflix family comedy, The Big Show Show, which is currently available on the streaming platform. A special crossover event of the series will premiere Monday, August 10 with familiar faces and surprise cameos. He has also appeared in feature films such as Jingle All the Way, The Waterboy and Star Trek Enterprise, as well as two USA Network’s comedy-dramas, Royal Pains and Psych, in addition to the action-drama Burn Notice. In 2010, he had his first lead role, in the comedy film Knucklehead, which was produced by WWE Studios.

MIS PR