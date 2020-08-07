Seven Divisions To Race On Air King Night At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway is set to return to racing this Saturday night, August 8, with a full seven division program presented by Air King.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds have been at the top of the list for divisions not to miss this year. Last time out, the class had 25 cars competing and now there is a tie for the point lead between Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor and Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL. Taylor at the top is not a surprise but seeing Knebel with his Pro Mod in contention is. Tommy Sheppard, Rick Hamilton, and Joe Strawkas complete the top five in points.

New Berlin, IL’s Jose Parga leads the points in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division, claiming three wins in five starts. Jake Little has two wins and is second in points, just ten behind. Dakota Ewing, Brady Lynch, and Cody Maguire complete the top five in points. This will be the final tuneup for the Pro Lates before the big Diane Bennett Memorial race next Saturday, an event that will be paying over $2,000 to the winner.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods had a rough start to the season, with a few caution filled races. Two weeks ago, the solid field put together, not one, but two good feature events. Kyle Helmick, of Smithton, IL, leads the points by eight over Billy Knebel. Kevin Crowder, Dalton Ewing, and Brian Burns round out the top five in points.

The DIRTcar Sportsman have had two good car counts the last two nights of racing. Despite that, no one has been able to keep Springfield, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch out of victory lane. While he’s won three to start this season, his actual win streak at Macon dates back to 2018 as he’s won 14 in-a-row when he’s been on property. Rick Roedel, of Shelbyville, IL, is second in points, while Scott Landers, Phil Moreland, and Matt Reed complete the top five.

The Archers Alley Street Stocks have had some stellar shows in 2020. At the last event, 20+ cars were pitside with Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, claiming his third win of the year. While Beiler walked the proverbial dog, the action from second on back was top notch, with drivers racing two and three wide from start to finish. Guy Taylor finds himself second in points, while Darrell Dick, Jaret Duff, and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five.

Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed leads the Hornet standings by just six over Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason. Reed has claimed two feature wins on the year. Bill Basso, Casey Eskew, and Cook Crawford round out the top five.

Completing Saturday’s action will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Local driver, Jacob Tipton is on top of the standings, with John Barnard just eight behind. Hayden Harvey, Kyle Barker, and Daryn Stark are among the top five. Jeremy Camp, Tony Clifton, and Trevin Littleton are the three feature winners but each have been there only once.

Saturday’s event marks the first of three races in eight days at the track. This Thursday, August 13 will be the much anticipated Herald & Review 100, while next Saturday, August 15 will be the 2nd annual Diane Bennett Memorial. Nearly $10,000 in extra prize money has been donated to the August 15 event, making for a very special show.

This Saturday will see pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

