Racing is cancelled this Saturday, August 8 at Mahoning Valley Speedway due to track washout from recent rainfall

Due to the recent impact of heavy rain from Hurricane Isaias, Mahoning Valley Speedway suffered damage to the racing surface that unfortunately will not be repaired suitably to have races held this Saturday, August 8, forcing the track to scratch for the night.



The decision to cancel was made after a close assessment of the situation by track management and the paving crew called in to evaluate the predicament.



The problem arose after Tuesday’s day-long rain soaking. A portion of the track near Turn 1 partly buckled and then formed a nearly three-foot linear crater. Other nearby portions of the track had minor buckling caused by the heavy saturation.



Although the cavity could have been patched in time for Saturday, it was determined that moisture was still present underneath and in order to have the adequate results it would be in the best interest to allow the ground to dry below the asphalt and then begin the mending process.



MVS PR