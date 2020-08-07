Due to the recent impact of heavy rain from Hurricane Isaias, Mahoning Valley Speedway suffered damage to the racing surface that unfortunately will not be repaired suitably to have races held this Saturday, August 8, forcing the track to scratch for the night.
The decision to cancel was made after a close assessment of the situation by track management and the paving crew called in to evaluate the predicament.
The problem arose after Tuesday’s day-long rain soaking. A portion of the track near Turn 1 partly buckled and then formed a nearly three-foot linear crater. Other nearby portions of the track had minor buckling caused by the heavy saturation.
Although the cavity could have been patched in time for Saturday, it was determined that moisture was still present underneath and in order to have the adequate results it would be in the best interest to allow the ground to dry below the asphalt and then begin the mending process.
MVS PR
Racing is cancelled this Saturday, August 8 at Mahoning Valley Speedway due to track washout from recent rainfall
Due to the recent impact of heavy rain from Hurricane Isaias, Mahoning Valley Speedway suffered damage to the racing surface that unfortunately will not be repaired suitably to have races held this Saturday, August 8, forcing the track to scratch for the night.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- A Decade of Great Moments: NASCAR’s Top Series Wrote History on the Daytona Beach-Road Course from 1949-58 Before Moving to Superspeedway
- All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 to Star in this Weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Broadcast
- North Texas native Iwuji set for Xfinity Series debut
- Racing with Fans is Back this Saturday in Nashville First Responder Appreciation Night – 100 Lap Pro Late Model Race August 8th
- Sold-Out Avett Brothers Show to be Streamed Live on Pay-Per-View