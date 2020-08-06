Henry Ford Allegiance Health honored in "NASCAR hauler salute to healthcare heroes powered by Verizon"

NASCAR and its partners have always gone above and beyond in honoring people who have made a difference in the community, whether it’s military or first responders, among many others. In the midst of a pandemic, healthcare workers have been front and center as part of our everyday lives, and on Thursday, NASCAR and Verizon Business paid tribute to healthcare workers from Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson in the “NASCAR Hauler Salute to Healthcare Heroes Powered by Verizon.”

Eight NASCAR haulers inched their way past Henry Ford Allegiance Health Thursday morning as they made the trek to Michigan International Speedway, navigating through downtown Brooklyn prior to their arrival at the track. Many of the workers from the hospital were on hand as the haulers saluted all of the great work they have done in the community. The haulers were led by the official pace cars of MIS – a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Camaro.

Afterwards, NASCAR, along with Verizon Business, provided lunch for more than 2,000 employees at the hospital, in another sign of their appreciation. Among those in attendance Thursday were Mark Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner.

“We deeply appreciate the showing of support today by Verizon, NASCAR and MIS to honor our frontline health care workers,” said Mark Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “Since the pandemic reached our community, our team members have dug deep to provide exceptional care to our patients. Many of them worked tirelessly and selflessly to save lives through their careful attention and skilled intervention.”

“Henry Ford Health System has been a tremendous partner of Michigan International Speedway, as in tandem we have been able to offer unique experiences for our fans,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “The care that they have been able to provide our local community has been nothing short of amazing, and today’s event was well-deserved for all of the hard work that they all have put in.”

Henry Ford Allegiance Health is part of the Henry Ford Health System, the entitlement partner of Michigan International Speedway for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200, which will be held on Friday, August 7 at 6:00 pm. The event came in advance of the NASCAR weekend at MIS, August 7-9.

