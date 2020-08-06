Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Offices Closing on All 2020 Indy 500 Track Activity Days

In light of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s decision to conduct all 104 th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity without fans, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will be closed on all “500” track activity days.

The days the IMS Museum will be closed are: Aug. 12-16 (practice and Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying days); and Aug. 21-23 (Miller Lite Carb Day, Legends Day presented by Firestone, and “500” Race Day, respectively). This includes the Museum’s corporate offices.

The Museum will welcome visitors during its normal hours, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET), on all other days, and “Kiss the Bricks” track tours will be available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Museum’s popular and in-depth Golf Cart Tours will not be available beginning Aug. 10 and will resume Aug. 26.

Two featured exhibits are on display at the IMS Museum: “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management by Raymond James,” which opened Aug. 1 and runs through June 20, and “From the Vault presented by Bank of America,” which runs through March 21.

The IMS Museum is a public, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in the infield of the world-famous 2.5-mile IMS oval, requiring its closure in order to comply with the decision to not allow fans at IMS for the 2020 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Like most museums and arts organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted revenue and finances for the IMS Museum. Donations are always welcomed; the generosity of our members, corporate sponsors, visitors and donors make it possible for Museum staff to preserve and share the 111-year history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its events, plus Indiana’s rich automotive heritage. At this time, your support is appreciated more than ever. To learn more about the many ways you can show your support – including memberships and our popular “Adopt-a-Car” program – please click here .