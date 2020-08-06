Martinsville Speedway to Host NASCAR’s Penultimate Races of the Season on Oct. 30-Nov. 1

NASCAR will return to Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville) for the penultimate races for all three national series on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The Short Track will host the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Nov. 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 31, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race on Friday, Oct. 30.

“It will be an historic weekend of racing as the penultimate races of the NASCAR season compete for the first-time in the 73-year history of Martinsville Speedway,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ first night race at Martinsville will add a new element to the on-track competition. We look forward to another history making weekend at The Short Track.”

Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR’s penultimate playoff races for the first time. On Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. ET, the Xfinity 500 will set the field for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship while the Xfinity Series will get underway on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Gander Trucks Playoff race will start the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at The Short Track on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The entitlements for Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks races will be announced in the near future.

The fall NASCAR races at Martinsville will be televised nationally with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series on NBC and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Richmond Raceway PR