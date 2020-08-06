NASCAR Expands Fall Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 10-12

NASCAR will return to Richmond Raceway (Richmond) for three days of racing with all three national series on Sept. 10-12. America’s Premier Short Track will host the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 12, Go Bowling NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 11, and expands with rescheduled ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race as the regular season finale on Thursday, Sept. 10 and additional Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 12.

“The return of NASCAR to Richmond Raceway is even bigger with the rescheduled NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regular season finale and an additional NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to the sound of engines firing up for four races over three days as America’s Premier Short Track shines bright under the lights once again.”

The road to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship will continue to lead through Richmond as the Action Track hosts the second race of the first round of the Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The fall NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond has run “under the lights” since 1991.

Richmond will host the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The additional Xfinity Series race will combine with the Cup Playoff race for a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. The additional Xfinity Series race was realigned from Michigan International Speedway. The entitlement for the race will be announced in the near future.

The Gander Trucks will conclude their regular season with a return to America’s Premier Short Track for the first time since 2005 in the ToyotaCare 250 on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. The originally scheduled Gander Trucks race in April was postponed on May 8, so this is the rescheduled spring race.

Richmond hosted the Gander Trucks for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005. The first Gander Trucks race at Richmond was a photo finish between Terry Labonte and Geoffrey Bodine on Sept. 7, 1995. Mike Skinner is a two-time winner at Richmond with wins in 1996 as well as the last Gander Trucks race in 2005.

The fall NASCAR races at Richmond will be televised nationally with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races on NBCSN and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Richmond Raceway PR