NASCAR Throwback Weekend Expands Racing at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 5-6

NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway (Darlington) for an expanded two days of racing action on Sept. 5-6. The track Too Tough to Tame will host the famed Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 6, Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 5, and expands with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Sunday, Sept. 6.

“NASCAR racing continues to grow at Darlington Raceway with the addition of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as part of throwback weekend,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “After successfully hosting the sports’ return to competition in May, the track Too Tough to Tame will be ready for more of NASCAR’s best race experience.”

The Tradition Continues as Darlington’s award-winning throwback weekend celebrates “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future” and “New Traditions…First Race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs” on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5-6. To learn more about the history of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington, click here.

The 71st running of the Southern 500® will start the Cup Playoffs for the first time on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m. The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will showcase the fierce NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m.

Prior to the Southern 500® the Gander Trucks will return to the Track Too Tough to Tame on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001-04 and 2010-11. The Gander Trucks race was realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. The entitlement for this race will be announced in the near future.

This year’s Darlington Car Hauler Parade and Southern 500® Parade have been canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both events are slated to return in advance of the 2021 Southern 500®.

All three NASCAR races at Darlington will be televised nationally with the Cup Series race on NBCSN, Xfinity Series race on NBC, and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and by downloading the Darlington Raceway mobile app for Apple or Android.

Darlington Raceway PR