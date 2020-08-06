Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks in action this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway is back in action this coming Saturday evening, August 8 starting at 6:00 pm with a full slate of stock car racing.



On the night’s program will be heats and features for Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Heading up the race card will be Modified standings leader Lou Strohl who sits ahead of Earl Paules by 13 points. Both veterans will be aiming for their first class wins. Lurking closely behind is Josh Scherer, Kyle Strohl and rookie Sean Verwys.



The Sportsman Modifieds are back on track for only the third time due in part to the late start of the season. However, in the pair of features thus far there was great racing with Earl Paules and Lorin Arthofer II scoring wins. Each of those mains also saw others such as Jared Ahner and Randy Ahner Jr., making solid bids for the wins.



Not surprising is the closeness in points with the Street Stocks. Jon Moser is listed as the leader but by a scant two markers over Mark Martini and three over Mark Deysher. Meanwhile Eric Kocher and Randy Ahner Jr., are tied for fourth and sit only eight points back of Moser.



In the Pro 4s Cody Kohler is looking to make it four straight wins and stay perfect in 2020.



Taylor Schmidt has never raced a full season before but since running every race to date now finds himself leading in the Hobby Stock points. Schmidt has been runner-up twice and is hoping to better that by one spot as he seeks his career first win this Saturday night.



The Rookie Hobby Stock class continues to be a remarkable showcasing of up and coming talent. In six races to date there has yet to be a repeat winner and point leader Paul French Jr., is planning to add his name to that list. French has been very close of late, with a pair of seconds and a third in the past three features.



Adult grandstand $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free



Pit gates open at 11:00 am. There will be early paid practice starting at noon priced at $25 per car. Pit admission is $25 members, $35 non-members. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Heat races get underway at 6:00 pm.



Coming up Saturday, August 15 at 6:00 pm the Late Models are running a plus the East Coast TQ Midgets will be part of the line-up.



Race #4 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series, the Marvin Bartholomew 85-lap Tribute, will be held on August 22.



The following week, Saturday, August 29, Mahoning Valley Speedway will host a milestone race as the 800th Modified feature since the track went asphalt in 1970 will be run.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway and https://www.instagram.com/mahoningspeedway/ for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR