Perris Auto Speedway postpones August races

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and state and county mandates on crowd gatherings, the August 15th PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race and the August 22nd USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series event have both been postponed.

“It is getting old having to postpone racing events,” Kazarian said on Wednesday. “Hopefully, conditions will get better soon, and we can get back to putting on races. Everybody, including the drivers, officials, and fans are ready to go. Until that time comes, we hope everyone remains safe so they can be here with us when racing returns.”

The March 7th season-opening Night of Destruction Presented by LKQ Pick Your Part, is the only racing event the track got in this year. Every race since has been postponed by the COVID crisis. Even though racing has been delayed since that date, the famous half-mile clay oval is still available for private testing and practice for all auto and motorcycle racing machines. For more information or to make a reservation, please E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Kazarian and his entire staff are urging everyone to please take all necessary steps to stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track as soon as it is possible.

PAS PR