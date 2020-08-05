Caraway Speedway Releases 2020 Schedule Featuring PRA Tours

Despite a late start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caraway Speedway owner Darren Hackett has released the complete schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season. The 55th Anniversary Season at Caraway Speedway will feature 10 races, stretching from this Saturday night August 8th until the end of November. This year's schedule will also showcase several divisions from the PRA Tours, including the SMRS Modifieds, 602 Super Limiteds, and 602 Tour Modifieds. Hackett is continuing to work with local health officials to allow limited fan attendance in the grandstands based on CDC social distancing guidelines. Trackside parking will be available with a 6-ft buffer between vehicles that will be clearly marked. All participants will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available for the infield pits and trackside parking.

"We know 2020 has been a season of uncertainties, so we wanted to get our schedule out as soon as possible to let our racers know they will have a place to race at Caraway," said PRA Tours President and Caraway Speedway owner, Darren Hackett. "Last weekend we saw the excitement of all our racers and fans to be back at the track and we look forward to continuing that this Saturday night and for the rest of the year."

This Saturday night, August 8th, will be Twin Night At The Races, featuring twin events for the Limited Late Model/Challengers, Mini Stock and U-Cars. On Saturday, August 22nd, the Late Model Stock division will make its only scheduled start of the season at Caraway with Twin 40 laps races. The SMRS Tour Modifieds will make their first start of the season at Caraway Speedway on Saturday, August 29th for the 55th Anniversary Night at the Races. The Bowman Gray Stadium Sportsman cars will compete four times this season at Caraway, including Stadium Invasion Night, when several Bowman Gray divisions will be competing. The 2020 season will conclude with the Thanksgiving Shootout on Sunday, November 29th featuring a 75-lapper for the Limiteds/Challengers, 50 laps for Mini Stocks and Street Stocks, 25 laps for U-Cars, and an Enduro.

PRA Tour dates for Super Late Models and Tour-Type Modifieds, along with the other tour divisions that are currently scheduled, will continue as previously announced, with possible additional dates and more information coming soon. The 18th Annual North-South Shootout is still planned for November 5-7 at Hickory Motor Speedway and will again feature the Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Models, 602 Tour and more.

All the action gets under way this Saturday night, August 8th at Caraway Speedway with pits opening at 4 PM, qualifying at 6:50 PM and racing set to start at 8 PM for the Limiteds/Challengers, Mini Stock, and U-Cars.

The PRA Tour is the exclusive sanctioning body for Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Model, and Limited Late Model racing in the United States, featuring the North-South Shootout at Hickory Motor Speedway as its premier event.

