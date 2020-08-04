12-time Grammy award winning gospel artist Cece Winans to sing virtual National Anthem prior to Firekeepers Casino 400

With one of the most notable events in the state set for Michigan International Speedway next weekend, it’s only appropriate that a Detroit native will play a key role to help get it underway.

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will sing the virtual national anthem prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Saturday, August 8 at 4:00 p.m. (NBCSN). The race is one of four over the course of three days at MIS, the first of two Cup Series races on consecutive days.

"I am so honored to perform the national anthem for the upcoming NASCAR race in my home state of Michigan,” Winans said. “I wish I could be there in person but be sure to tune-in, it’s going to be a great event!"

“Cece Winans is one of the top musical icons ever to come out of the Motor City and we are delighted she will join us in honoring our Country prior to the Firekeepers Casino 400,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “She has an extremely successful career in music, which along with automobiles and racing, is something for which Detroit has become synonymous.”

Winans is one of the most honored gospel artists in the industry. She has influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists over the course of her storied career and has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Overall in her musical journey, she has won 12 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards. She has produced 11 albums and sold more than 17 million records worldwide. Winans has also been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more.

MIS PR