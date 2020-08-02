New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Foxwoods Resort Casino Head Into 2021 Together with Extended Partnership

After three rousing seasons as the title sponsor of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, today Foxwoods Resort Casino and New Hampshire Motor Speedway have reaffirmed their commitment to bringing world-class racing to New England at “The Magic Mile” by announcing their continued partnership through the 2021 race season. Fans will now be able to enjoy the NASCAR thrills of the highly anticipated Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 through summer 2021.

“From the start, we knew that teaming up with an established Northeast destination partner would be a win-win, and we certainly hit the jackpot in affiliating with Foxwoods Casino Resort,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We are extremely proud to announce an extension of that partnership today and look forward to working together to build on the legacy of two storied New England travel destinations.”

The partnership began in 2017 as a ticket incentive program, but quickly expanded into leading with naming rights for New England’s foremost NASCAR Cup Series - the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. With this extension, the resort will hold naming rights for the event through at least 2021.

“The partnership between New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Foxwoods Resort Casino was the first of its kind in the region, as two powerhouse destinations came together to create the ultimate summertime experience in New England with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods Resort Casino’s SVP of Resort Operations and Interim CEO. “We are thrilled to be able to offer fans more of what they’ve come to know and love about the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 tradition by seeing them back at the track next year for what is sure to be a wild 2021 race. We’re thankful for our partnership with NHMS and are ready to keep delivering fun, fan-driven experiences.”

The next chapter in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 history will be written Sunday as NASCAR’s best take to the track for the most anticipated event of the speedway’s 30th anniversary season. Defending winner, Kevin Harvick, a four-time Cup Series victor at “The Magic Mile,” looks to make it three straight after narrowly defeating Denny Hamlin last season. But to earn the three-peat, he’ll have to best a talented field, including seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, fan-favorite Chase Elliott and New England locals Joey Logano and Ryan Preece.

At the racetrack today, Foxwoods will have an exciting text-to-win campaign, where guests text RACING to 95840 and have the chance to win an exclusive overnight Foxwoods package including hotel accommodations, $250 in dining and tickets to MONZA World-Class Karting - just by sending a text from their mobile device.

Green flag is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, with coverage starting on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. and on Sirius XM NASCAR radio and the Performance Racing Network radio affiliates at 2 p.m.

